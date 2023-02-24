Evacuation warnings issued for Ventura County due to expected heavy rain, snow

Evacuation warnings are in effect throughout parts of Ventura County as a winter storm moves into Southern California on Thursday.

“Considerable rain and snowfall” is expected through early Saturday morning, according to Ventura County officials.

Due to “anticipated flooding and debris flow in already unstable areas,” some Ventura County areas have been placed under evacuation.

Areas under evacuation:

-Matilija Canyon Road in areas north of Fairview Road, including North Fork and Camino Cielo, Ojai

-Creek Road near San Antonio Creek and Old Creek Road, Ojai

-Camp Chaffee at Casitas Vista Road near Camp Chaffee

-Ventura Beach RV Park, Ventura (through 6 p.m. Friday)

The order will be in effect from Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. and could change if conditions either stabilize or worsen, officials said.

Ventura County residents can check whether their home is under an evacuation warning or a power shutoff by searching their address online here.

Free sandbag supplies are available for residents at local Ventura County Fire Stations. Those interested in picking up sandbags must prepare to fill them with the sand provided.

For a list of participating fire stations, click here.

Rainfall up to 3.5 inches is expected for the coastal and valley areas and up to 6 inches in the foothills and mountains. Peak rainfall is expected between Friday night into early Saturday morning, officials said.

Areas above 4,500 feet in elevation have the potential to see up to 5 feet of snow in some areas.

Road closures due to storm damage are expected, officials said. The most up-to-date closures can be found on the Caltrans Quickmap.

