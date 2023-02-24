Open in App
Tennessee State
See more from this location?
Robb Report

Don Julio Just Dropped a New Pink Ultra-Premium Tequila

By Jonah Flicker,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30obrj_0kxsr4QK00

Barrel aging can bring lovely color to tequila , ranging from pale yellow to deep amber depending on how long the spirit spends in a cask (and, ahem, whether or not any color was added). But put blanco tequila in a wine barrel of some sort and the resulting liquid takes on an enchanting pink hue, as is the case with the new Don Julio Rosado .

How This New Premium Tequila Went Old School to Make Its Blanco and Reposado

Don Julio’s newest expression is a reposado tequila, meaning it has spent between two and 12 months inside a barrel. Normally, that means ex-bourbon or American whiskey, but in this case the tequila rested for four months in French oak ruby port casks from the Douro region of Portugal (according to a representative for the brand, no coloring was added). The production process is similar to other Don Julio products, as global ambassador Karina Sanchez explains. The agave pinas are slow cooked in masonry ovens and then fermented with Don Julio’s proprietary yeast before distillation. But it’s the maturation that really separates this from other pink, or rosa, tequilas.

Tequila? Nein. Meet Selva Negra, the First Agave Spirit Made in Germany.

Don Julio is not the first brand to release a pink tequila aged in wine barrels, but most other brands use red wine casks from California. Codigo 1530 , for example, ages its rosa expression for one month in French oak Cabernet barrels from the Napa Valley (other expressions are aged longer and change color from pink to amber and brown). Calirosa, Casa Rica and Komos follow a similar pattern with their tequilas, sourcing barrels from California wine country in which to age it (Casa Rica also uses the term “rosado”).

We had a chance to sample Don Julio Rosado for ourselves and came away impressed. The agave character shines through, but there’s a nice mix of honey, berries, dried fruit and just a hint of spice on the palate. The suggested serve for this tequila is to add a splash of soda water or just a simple lemon garnish, but it definitely drinks very nicely as a neat pour. Pick up a bottle to try for yourself from ReserveBar now, and see what you think about the pink.

Buy Now on ReserveBar: $133

This New Limited-Edition Tequila Was Aged for 6 Years in Tennessee Whiskey Barrels

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Evan Williams Is Only Releasing 800 Bottles of Its New Single-Barrel Bourbon
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Inside Lil Wayne’s Just-Sold $28M Miami Mansion
Miami Beach, FL21 days ago
Patrick Mahomes Rocked a Bespoke Icy-Blue Suit With a Matching Rolex Day-Date for His Pre-Super Bowl Look
Kansas City, MO14 days ago
A 26-Foot Marilyn Monroe Statue Is Causing an Uproar Among Palm Springs Elite
Palm Springs, CA17 hours ago
This $60 Million Vero Beach Mega-Mansion Has a Pool Inlayed With 14K Gold
Vero Beach, FL5 days ago
Mookie Betts’s $10 Million LA Mansion Comes With a Custom Indoor Basketball Court
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Micheal Jordan Wore These 6 Air Jordans During the NBA Finals. Now They’re up for Grabs.
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Tekashi 6ix9ine Crashes Colorful Rolls Royce Phantom
Miami, FL2 days ago
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Only Waterfront Home Design Just Sold for $22 Million
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy