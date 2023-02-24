Open in App
Minot, ND
KX News

Delivering meals in the snow with a smile

By Lauren Davis,

6 days ago

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Meals on Wheels delivers daily meals to seniors around the country.

And while the meals are the main reason for the program, the volunteers also form bonds with those on their delivery routes.

Meals on Wheels is a national program in virtually every community to address senior hunger and isolation.

And the Minot Commission on Aging delivers meals to those over 60 in Minot and the surrounding areas.

“Every day they come whether it’s rain or shine, or whatever, 38 below wind-chill. They come and help us out every day, take care of our seniors, deliver meals, make sure that the seniors are doing well in their homes. It’s a fantastic deal. Minot has some of the best volunteers in the state. They do it every day. they’re a big help to us,” said Roger Reich, the executive director for the Minot Commission on Aging.

Volunteers spend their time delivering meals and speaking to meal recipients.

And one volunteer even loved his work so much, he even works on staff for the Commission on Aging.

“A few of the people that I know actually worked here and they just asked if I was able to volunteer one time. And at the time I was working evenings so I had days available, so I started doing it. And later on, I started doing it with one of my friends and we just kind of turned it into a day. We would come volunteer and deliver meals. Then we’d go out for lunch afterward. it was a very easy way to give back to the community. It took about an hour tops out of our day,” said Jordan Hughes, a Title Three employee for the Commission on Aging.

And the recipients are just as excited to see the volunteers, as the volunteers are to deliver and talk with them.

“I think it’s special. The ones that come always greet you. You feel good. I’ve become good friends with two of them who always spend about 10 or 15 minutes. They bring it to me, the last one, and then we visit. We’ve become friends and they’re just great,” said Jean Rasmusson, a meal recipient.

They are also excited for the meals as well.

Maurice Foley says he’s been getting the meals for three or four years now.

“Oh God, they’re great. I’ve never had a bad meal of all the menu that comes, it’s just great. My sister-in-law gets them in Grand Forks and they’re not like our meals. Them ribs are awful high on the list, but they’re all good,” said Maurice Foley, another meal recipient.

And just from seeing the interactions between Hughes and the meal recipients, KX News can tell how Meals on Wheels brightens everyone’s day.

Volunteers are always welcome for the Meals on Wheels Program.

And to be eligible to receive a meal, you have to be 60 and over.

If you would like to sign up to be a volunteer or a meal recipient, you can call 701-852-0561.

