Spring training, beaches, mansions and...fugitives

A 24-year-old Connecticut man was arrested earlier this year while playing bingo on Marco Island. That wasn’t his crime, though.

Michael Matthew Talbot was picked up on a warrant for manslaughter charges. It got breaking news reporter Tomas Rodriguez to thinking: how many other accused killers had fled to Southwest Florida and may be living among us even temporarily.

Through public records requests, he learned that Talbot’s was one of six warrants for manslaughter or homicide that the Collier County Sheriff's Office has served in the past five years. Each was accused in the death of another in different parts of the U.S. and U.S. territories.

Another accused killer, one who does live in Southwest Florida, found out this week that prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for him. Ian Baunach, the Hendry County bodybuilder, allegedly lured his ex-wife to his home and murdered her in the days following Hurricane Ian.

Baunach, 43, is charged with murdering Katie Baunach, the 39-year-old nurse and the mother of their two young children. In January, reporter Dan Glaun published an investigation into how multiple law enforcement agencies missed chances to protect Katie in the months before her death.

You don’t want to miss any of the action if you have tickets to a spring training game but be sure to plan ahead if those tickets are for games on March 5 or March 17. Both the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins are playing at the same time at stadiums that are just 5.5 miles apart. Lee County officials sent out a warning because of the traffic headaches it is likely to cause. Thankfully, it’s only happening twice.

If it’s the beaches you are here for, then take note: Kate Cimini reported on one Fort Myers Beach hotel’s effort to take control of a public beach access. Some say it's unnecessary to keep the little-used right-of-way open, given that Estero Island has more than 30 public beach accesses between the town and Lee County. However, others worry its closure could set a bad precedent. We will keep you posted on all the latest as it unfolds.

The value of our beaches may have something to do with a Naples mansion that fetched a record price of $62 million not long ago that is now back on the market for even more money. The home, which offers 175 feet of beach frontage overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, is now listed for $88 million, according to the exclusive story by reporter Laura Layden.

