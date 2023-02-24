Open in App
New York State
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Goldman Sachs BDC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

13 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $106.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $55 million, or 54 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $357.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSBD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSBD

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York State newsLocal New York State
2nd victim from stampede after GloRilla concert identified
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY19 hours ago
Passengers Called 911 to Get Police to Rescue Them From Plane After Being Held On Tarmac For Nearly Six Hours, Airline Fined $225,000
Fort Lauderdale, FL16 hours ago
Ivey calls session on relief funds, proposes tax rebates
Montgomery, AL1 day ago
Swarm of quakes at Alaska volcano could mean eruption coming
Anchorage, AK12 hours ago
Sad Information On The Disappearance of DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift aka JV of Wild 94.9
San Francisco, CA21 hours ago
Maryland, Virginia and DC bracing for hazardous weather conditions: National Weather Service issues outlook
Washington, DC1 day ago
Norfolk Southern CEO bringing apology, aid to Senate hearing
East Palestine, OH4 hours ago
Booker, Ross help Suns rout Thunder after Durant injured
Phoenix, AZ5 hours ago
Friend warned police Americans feared missing in Mexico
Brownsville, TX8 hours ago
Blackhawks play the Panthers after Raddysh’s 2-goal performance
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Southern Utah Thunderbirds take on the Utah Tech Trailblazers in WAC Tournament
Cedar City, UT2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy