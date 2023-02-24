Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey files a lawsuit against Kim Gardner

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed a quo warranto suit against St. Louis Circuit Attorney prosecutor Kim Gardner earlier today. The suit was filed after Gardner declined to resign.

Bailey said in a press release this afternoon that "As Attorney General, I want to protect the people of St. Louis, and that includes ensuring prosecutors protect the public, We gave Circuit Attorney Gardner the chance to do the right thing and resign, she has refused to do so, and my office filed a quo warranto at 12:01 PM to remove her from office immediately."

Bailey joined Mark Reardon on his show today, stating that "It's the right thing to do at this moment in time to restore order in the city of St. Louis and to provide justice for victims of crime. Instead of protecting victims of crime, the Circuit Attorney is creating more victims through her willful neglect of her statutory, ethical and moral obligations."

"We want to move this case as quickly as possible because the people deserve law and order to be restored in the city of St. Louis.", Bailey said.

