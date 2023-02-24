Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
Falcon Report

Falcons Free Agency: Atlanta Re-Signs TE Parker Hesse; Kyle Pitts Backup?

By Daniel Flick,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQK1h_0kxskSO200

The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed tight end Parker Hesse, who coach Arthur Smith described as a "thankless professional."

The Atlanta Falcons are set for a critical offseason in which they'll have north of $50 million in cap space, and they've begun re-signing some of their own assets.

The Falcons have agreed to terms with tight end Parker Hesse, an exclusive rights free agent.

Hesse, 27, played in all 17 games for the Falcons this past season, logging seven starts. He hauled in nine receptions for 89 yards while serving largely as a block-first tight end.

After making his NFL debut and playing in eight games last season, Hesse saw his role ascend in a big way, playing 62 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps.

Undrafted out of Iowa in 2019, Hesse spent time with Falcons coach Arthur Smith as members of the Tennessee Titans, and their relationship has only strengthened since arriving in Atlanta.

At season's end, Smith was very complimentary of the role Hesse plays and his value to the Falcons offense.

"The things we ask Parker Hesse to do that nobody will ever notice, guy just does his job," Smith said. "You see why he was a captain at Iowa - a defensive end, by the way. Just a thankless professional that doesn't get enough credit."

Now, the "thankless professional" is back in town, and while his impact may go unnoticed on the outside, it's clear those inside Falcons headquarters are well aware of it.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL Draft: Bears Trade No. 1 Pick to Falcons? Oddsmakers Say ...
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
BREAKING: Falcons Cut Marcus Mariota; What's Next?
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Falcons GM Terry Fontenot 'Wants to Add Everywhere' on Defensive Line
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago
Falcons GM Terry Fontenot 'Really Excited' About Desmond Ridder, But...
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Falcons 2022 Rookie Grade: Exciting, Yet Uncertain?
Atlanta, GA4 hours ago
Falcons 'Really Appreciate' Marcus Mariota Despite Release
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Falcons Remain Non-Committal on Ridder
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Commanders Cut Carson Wentz; Falcons Interested?
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Falcons Draft Combine: 8 Prospects Interviewing with Atlanta
Atlanta, GA17 hours ago
NFL Free Agency: 3 Destinations for Former Falcons QB Marcus Mariota - Cowboys?
Atlanta, GA18 hours ago
NFL Combine: Falcons Looking to Draft 'Next Myles Garrett'?
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Georgia DT Jalen Carter Issued Arrest Warrant Minutes Before NFL Combine Interview
Athens, GA22 hours ago
Falcons Announce Several Coaching Staff Changes Before NFL Combine
Atlanta, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy