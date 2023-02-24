Falcons Free Agency: Atlanta Re-Signs TE Parker Hesse; Kyle Pitts Backup?

The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed tight end Parker Hesse, who coach Arthur Smith described as a "thankless professional."

The Atlanta Falcons are set for a critical offseason in which they'll have north of $50 million in cap space, and they've begun re-signing some of their own assets.

The Falcons have agreed to terms with tight end Parker Hesse, an exclusive rights free agent.

Hesse, 27, played in all 17 games for the Falcons this past season, logging seven starts. He hauled in nine receptions for 89 yards while serving largely as a block-first tight end.

After making his NFL debut and playing in eight games last season, Hesse saw his role ascend in a big way, playing 62 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps.

Undrafted out of Iowa in 2019, Hesse spent time with Falcons coach Arthur Smith as members of the Tennessee Titans, and their relationship has only strengthened since arriving in Atlanta.

At season's end, Smith was very complimentary of the role Hesse plays and his value to the Falcons offense.

"The things we ask Parker Hesse to do that nobody will ever notice, guy just does his job," Smith said. "You see why he was a captain at Iowa - a defensive end, by the way. Just a thankless professional that doesn't get enough credit."

Now, the "thankless professional" is back in town, and while his impact may go unnoticed on the outside, it's clear those inside Falcons headquarters are well aware of it.

