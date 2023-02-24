Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ Season 2 On Prime Video, Where Britain’s Top Curmudgeon Faces Another Season On The Farm

Despite the hot water Jeremy Clarkson got in over his written remarks about Meghan Markle last year, he’s still a popular figure, and because of various deals Amazon has made with him, they’ll be rolling out shows with the British curmudgeon for a couple of more years. One of them is a second season of Clarkson’s Farm, where the presenter and journalist tries to apply what little agricultural knowledge he has to a piece of land he renamed Diddly Squat Farm when he purchased it 15 years ago.

CLARKSON’S FARM SEASON 2: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: Shots of Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm as Simon & Garfunkel’s “Hazy Shade Of Winter” plays.

The Gist: It’s been a year since cameras were at Diddly Squat Farm. Now it’s July 2021, and Clarkson is hoping to make more than the whopping £144 of profit he made the previous year. One of the things he’s doing is leasing out the highly unprofitable sheep he brought in the year before to an actual sheep farmer so they can, in his words, “share the losses.”

One of the more successful parts of the farm has been the farm store, run by his girlfriend Lisa Hogan. And in the summer, he’s telling his right-hand man Kaleb Cooper to mow down some wheat in order to create parking for the throngs of people driving in.

As we get towards harvest time, the barley fields are ready, except for the fact that some of what they’ve harvested is slightly too wet, with drying fees cutting into profits. And what’s being stored in their storage area will be subject to upcoming rainstorms, which might make some of it germinate and some of it rot, cutting into what Clarkson can get for it.

Another thing that Clarkson, and all farmers in the UK are facing, is Brexit. The British government has said they will make up for the EU subsidies that will disappear, but Clarkson doesn’t know what. So he tells Simon, the guy he rents a modern combine from, that he has a big plan: Cows.

Cows will graze and drop fertilizer. Then he thinks he can open a restaurant that gets all of its supplies from the farm. Clarkson and Simon go to another farm to buy some cows, though he needs an education on which ones are for breeding and which are for eating, and which still have their full equipment or not.

As the barley and wheat dry out there is more harvesting. Clarkson finds out from his contractor that converting a part of the barn into a restaurant will cost £250,000. He and Kaleb build a fence for the new cows.

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Because Clarkson’s narrating his show, Clarkson’s Farm basically feels like The Grand Tour except with farm equipment instead of cars.

Our Take:

We’re not sure what is interesting to see on Clarkson’s Farm. It’s basically episode after episode of Clarkson stumbling around as a gentleman farmer, making bad business choices, and dealing with the quirky characters that he’s hired to help him on the farm.

Perhaps it’s seeing the goofy, faux-sophisticated Clarkson struggling to extend a trailer hitch on a tractor, or seeing Kaleb, whom Clarkson calls a “fetus,” pretty much being the adult in the work relationship, given that he’s been farming for his entire life.

But what most of the show seems to be is a document of a working (albeit not very profitable) farm that’s run by a guy who barely knows what he’s doing, narrated with Clarkson’s usual cheeky tone. It feels like a show for Clarkson completists and, given the numbers the show is putting up, people curious about him since the whole Markle incident went down. Aside from some sparkling agricultural scenery, though, Clarkson’s Farm isn’t quite on par with The Grand Tour or other docuseries-type shows the presenter has been a part of.

Sex and Skin: Lots of talk about why some male cows lose their “bollocks”, but that’s about it.

Parting Shot: As the cows are unloaded to their new home, Clarkson thinks that they’ll be less problematic than the sheep were. Of course, that’s some pretty obvious foreshadowing.

Sleeper Star: Gerald Cooper, a stone mason who has helped harvest wheat on the farm for over 50 years, is funny because half of what he says is incomprehensible due to his accent. When he tries to operate the modern combine and just gets beeping, his scratchy muttering through his walkie-talkie is the funniest moment in the first episode.

Most Pilot-y Line: Like with most of Clarkson’s series, some conversations feel completely scripted, like when Kaleb comes upon Clarkson and crew changing tires on the tractors and says unconvincingly, “What the fuck are you doing?”

Our Call: STREAM IT. Despite a premise that we think is less than exciting, people like watching Jeremy Clarkson being a blowhard getting his comeuppance, and that happens quite often on Clarkson’s Farm. Maybe that’s why the viewership of the series has been so high…

