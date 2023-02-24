Open in App
New Orleans, LA
WGNO

Three wanted, suspected of a string of vehicle break-ins in N.O. East

By Raeven Poole,

6 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating three subjects and a vehicle possibly involved in the break-in of several vehicles in a New Orleans East neighborhood.

On Sunday (Feb. 19), officers were alerted of multiple vehicles being broken into in the 5200 block of Kim Drive. Investigations led them to surveillance footage of the incident that captured three people, two of them were armed.

The first subject was seen wearing a purple hoodie, white mask, white shorts, and dark shoes. The second was wearing all-black clothing and appeared to be looking out while the third subject who was also a suspected look out wore a black hoodie and white and black shoes.

The vehicle they were in is described as an unknown black sedan with no visible licensed plate.

Anyone with information about this group of suspects or this incident is asked to contact the Seventh District at (504) 658-6070 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

