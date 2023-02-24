Hall of an honor for Mark Richt

Good morning.

It’s another busy weekend for Georgia teams as spring football practice is still more than two weeks away.

Mike White’s men’s basketball team faces 20-win Missouri in a 1 p.m. game that will serve as Senior Day. The home finale is Tuesday night but getting family to a Saturday game works better.

The women’s basketball team closes out its regular season playing at No. 1 South Carolina Sunday. Baseball and softball have home games.

And in Macon, former Georgia football coach Mark Richt will be inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. That will actually come during a Saturday night dinner, but it’s two days of festivities.

There’s a jacket ceremony and cocktail reception at the sports hall Friday night after a golf event during the day at Barrington Hall Golf Club. On Saturday, there’s a FanFest autograph session at the Hall from 1-2:30 p.m. that is free and open to the public and then the induction ceremony at Macon City Auditorium.

Richt, 145-51 at Georgia from 2001-15 with two SEC championships, is also going into the College Football Hall of Fame in December in Las Vegas.

“I think anybody who does any type of job, if you’re considered one of the better ones who’s ever done it, it’s a good feeling,” Richt said.

Braves star outfielder Andruw Jones and Hawks executive Stan Kasten are among others entering the hall.

Two others with Georgia connections are going in as well: late baseball coach Steve Webber (coach of 1990 national champions, winningest coach in program history) and tennis standout Al Parker (four-year All-America, two national singles titles)

