Caldwell County, NC
Queen City News

Lenior man guilty on federal drug, gun charges

By Matthew Memrick,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhI2d_0kxsgThH00

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A federal jury found a Lenior man guilty for trafficking fentanyl and illegal possession of firearms.

Jermaine Douglas Grandy, 41, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Court documents, trial evidence, and witness testimony documented Grandy’s crimes between December 2020 and February 2021. The man conspired with others to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl in Caldwell County and surrounding areas. Grandy got drugs from an Arizona supplier and made frequent cross-country trips to buy fentanyl pills in bulk quantities.

US authorities charge more than 100 with gun, drug crimes

A 2021 Valentine’s Day traffic stop search in Granite Falls found three loaded 9mm pistols, and approximately 34,221 pills wrapped in fourteen bundles concealed in the air vent under the hood of the car.

The same day, authorities got a search warrant for Grandy’s Lenior home. They found a money counter, two digital scales, and other items consistent with the packaging and distribution of narcotics. Law enforcement also seized 29 illegal firearms, including semi-automatic rifles, handguns, ammunition, and approximately 79 gun magazines.

Grandy is currently in federal custody.

According to a press release, there’s major jail time to go with the sentencing.

The drug conspiracy and the possession with intent to distribute charges each carry a minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison, the possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime carries a maximum penalty of five years to be served consecutively with any other term imposed, and the possession of a firearm by a felon charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

A sentencing date for Grandy has not been set.

