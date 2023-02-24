Exchange Street cigar bar has license suspended for 5 days after June overdoses

WORCESTER — The License Commission on Thursday suspended the license of Michael's Cigar Bar at 1 Exchange St. for violations related to seven people overdosing on the roof of an adjacent building last June, with one of the seven dying.

Michael's Cigar Bar was brought to the License Commission on violations of nonemployees being present on the property after closing hours, for the business assuming responsibility for illegal activity on the property and for not adequately notifying and assisting first responders if people suffered injury in the establishment.

At around 2:13 a.m. on June 20, 2022, police responded to a call saying that there were people on the roof of a building who were overdosing.

Police, firefighters and EMS responded to Michael's Cigar Bar and asked employees about how to access the roof of Michael's Cigar Bar, which yielded no people being discovered by first responders.

Employees and patrons were asked about overdoses and the location of victims by first responders and said they were unaware of overdoses.

After calling back the person who made the 911 call, a woman assisted first responders through an entryway to the roof of the adjacent building through a basement that is a shared space between Michael's Cigar Bar and the adjacent property, according to a police report.

Police discovered seven people on the roof suffering from overdoses, with three men being unresponsive. All were sent to a hospital and one man died. Two of the seven were off-duty Michael's employees.

Police contend that an employee at Michael's Cigar Bar was made aware of people on the adjacent roof and did not alert the first responders about people being on the roof when he was asked for how to access the roof to Michael's Cigar Bar.

"[The employee] should've volunteered or taken a greater action to provide access to that adjacent property so that first responders could check that location," Sgt. Thomas Needham said.

In addition, police reported that a former employee was on the premises of the business outside of regular business hours.

Needham clarified that while the overdose sufferers were not found on the roof of Michael's Cigar Bar, they used the business' property to access the roof.

Police also showed footage from the night where they said showed employees being made aware of people on a roof ahead of the arrival of first responders, with one responding to a call and two venturing to the entryway onto the adjacent roof.

Mark Esperti, general manager of Michael's Cigar Bar, said his own investigation of the night led him to believe that the bartender who told the first responders how to access Michael's Cigar Bar was unaware about a severe emergency on the adjacent roof, and the other employee asked him how to access the adjacent roof without explaining why she needed to go up.

The bartender testified to the License Commission that he was unaware of an emergency when first responders asked him how to access the roof of Michael's Cigar Bar.

The License Commission ultimately found that the violations did occur despite the testimony of Esperti and the manager.

Michael's was issued a five-day license suspension with that suspension hanging over the business for a year if it was found in violation by the License Commission again.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Exchange Street cigar bar has license suspended for 5 days after June overdoses