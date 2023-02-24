Open in App
Minot, ND
See more from this location?
KX News

What will it take for USPS to fix mail problems?

By Kyara Brown,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xrYlX_0kxsc9EO00

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The United States Postal Service leaders are said to be tackling mail delays and issues as best as they can.

And our state is no stranger to mail problems. So, leaders met Thursday to address the issues and see what solutions are available.

Senator John Hoeven arrived in Minot Thursday for a round table discussion to discuss ongoing mail problems.

This is something Senator Hoeven has been addressing for years. So, what is it going to take to make a change?

The first problem leaders addressed is the obvious, workforce issues. Not only within USPS but all delivery sectors across the country.

“I think the biggest challenge is that they are short of people. And they’ve got to hire more people. Period. That is in a nutshell, that’s what we need if more people,” said Sen. John Hoeven.

Minot’s 33 in-town routes are fully staffed, it’s the rural routes that are being neglected.

And there’s a lack of part-time drivers so full-time drivers can take a sick day and not work excessive overtime.

But workforce shortages aside, our state USPS leaders have not been easy to get a hold of.

North Dakota Game and Fish releases a new mobile app

Even when the city council reached out to them, and city leaders confronted them about it.

“The communication still didn’t occur, no one came to visit the city council. I did get an email from someone in St. Paul indicating that they would not be sending someone. And I think that was kind of a disappointment to the residents because I think they just needed to know, we’re short staffed, we have people out ill, whatever the situation was,” said Lisa Olsen, a Minot City Council Member.

A new workforce expert has been hired at the Minot Chamber EDC that will address workforce needs and will help hire USPS staff.

Another issue discussed was the state of the Minot post office. It’s a 62-year-old building that’s never been updated and has several traffic flow problems.

“And it’s a catch-22 because if people aren’t getting their mail, then they come in to get it, logical. But then the more people that come in to get their mail, the more that there isn’t room for them to do it and to access it. So, then that gets to be a problem too. They’re not able to solve their problem because they have trouble getting to the clerk and getting their mail,” said Sen. Hoeven

Postal Service District Manager Anthony Williams said this is the worst shortage of drivers he’s seen in 43 years.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Today's Top Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minot, ND newsLocal Minot, ND
Full details released from Minot hotel murder
Minot, ND7 days ago
Body found on Highway 83 south of Minot identified
Minot, ND1 day ago
Tension between animal shelters in North Dakota
Williston, ND1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
More details emerge in Feb. 16 Mandan shooting
Mandan, ND8 days ago
Cause of death revealed for woman previously reported missing
Fort Yates, ND2 days ago
USPS Suspending Service in Sioux Falls Area
Sioux Falls, SD5 days ago
Monthly payments of $500 going out to Minnesota residents
Saint Paul, MN5 days ago
Minot truck driver arrested in Berthold
Minot, ND9 days ago
Truck fails to stop, crashing into I-94 storm gate
Bismarck, ND6 days ago
Eckroth requests liquor license for new Bismarck business
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Emily Eckroth and husband planning new downtown bar
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
1 dead, 2 injured following Rapid City explosion
Rapid City, SD17 days ago
Temporary Bismarck road closure scheduled in April
Bismarck, ND12 hours ago
Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations
Bismarck, ND22 hours ago
Bismarck Health Department gives OK to hotel pool after complaints
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Bringing new life to the Bismarck Riverfront
Bismarck, ND12 hours ago
Fire in Northwest Minot damages home
Minot, ND1 day ago
Evidence thrown out, bond lowered in roommate murder case
Minot, ND14 hours ago
Another layer of snow blankets Bismarck
Bismarck, ND12 hours ago
Daily Pledge of Allegiance, February 27
Washburn, ND2 days ago
‘Take Aim’ thanks first responders for their service
Minot, ND13 hours ago
Train derailment near Burlington Friday morning
Burlington, ND5 days ago
Bismarck Catholic pharmacy joins Texas lawsuit against federal mandate to dispense abortion drugs
Bismarck, ND22 hours ago
Bismarck-Mandan region hit by fast falling, wet snow as March starts with a mess
Bismarck, ND23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy