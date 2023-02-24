Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
See more from this location?
PIX11

2 pedestrians hit by vehicle in Brooklyn

By Kori ChambersShirley Chan,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejGE4_0kxsZPU800

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.

A man and a woman were struck around noon at Atlantic Avenue and Brooklyn Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The victims were taken to a hospital, but their injuries were not serious, according to the NYPD.

“Everybody else was speaking about they heard the pickup truck hitting the horn, but he ended up running the people over,” said witness Jose Maldonado.

Maldonado didn’t think the truck was speeding, but he noted that it’s a busy intersection where the crash occurred. “You have lights and stop signs, but obviously people don’t pay attention to those,” Maldonado said.

Additional information about the crash wasn’t available from police.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Brooklyn, NY newsLocal Brooklyn, NY
Man steals bus at JFK airport, gets nabbed in Brooklyn: police
Brooklyn, NY23 hours ago
Police investigating after man found stabbed in car in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Police: 2 internet cafes robbed overnight in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man stabs woman 2 times in unprovoked Manhattan attack: NYPD
Manhattan, NY17 hours ago
Man thrown down stairs at subway station in Queens, New York before his phone was stolen
Queens, NY23 hours ago
Hamilton Heights resident booked for violent stabbing that killed man
Manhattan, NY23 hours ago
18-year-old reported missing in the Bronx
Bronx, NY22 hours ago
Pensioner threatened with knife, punched in the face and robbed in Brooklyn, New York
Brooklyn, NY22 hours ago
Car crashes into Long Island home
Hicksville, NY15 hours ago
No Charges Against the Officers Who Killed a Man at a Brooklyn Traffic Stop
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
17-year-old reported missing from Bronx Soundview neighborhood
Bronx, NY12 hours ago
5 injured, dozens displaced in Bronx building fire; no fire alarms, say residents
Bronx, NY16 hours ago
Retired NYPD officer dies in Brooklyn fire
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Man fatally shot near Harlem Shake Shack: Cops
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
NYC facing $100M lawsuit from family of cyclist killed in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
76-year-old man killed in apartment fire in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Trio robs boy, 13, of scooter at knifepoint on Brooklyn street
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Man fatally stabbed inside stairwell of an Upper West Side apartment building
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Worker at Harlem eatery stabs two customers, one fatally: NYPD
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Man Seen on Camera Beating Woman With Hammer in NYC Subway Arrested: Police
New York City, NY17 hours ago
Four people knock man to the ground and attack him in Queens, New York robbery
Queens, NY1 day ago
Fire in Fort Greene, Brooklyn leaves 3 people injured
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Staten Island man, 30, indicted on murder charge in Hylan Blvd. crash that killed pregnant fiancee
Staten Island, NY17 hours ago
4 suspects wanted after shots fired near Lincoln Center on the Upper West Side
New York City, NY2 days ago
Man hit repeatedly with glass bottle during unprovoked attack in SoHo: NYPD
New York City, NY2 days ago
New Jersey state trooper shot and wounded in Paterson: officials
Paterson, NJ4 hours ago
Boy, 15, wounded in shooting on Manhattan street: police
New York City, NY3 days ago
Manhattan lottery player wins $18,471
Manhattan, NY20 hours ago
Shooting in Washington Heights Wednesday night leaves man dead
Manhattan, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy