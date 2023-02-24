VIDEO: These Oregon Zoo animals are thriving in the winter cold

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – While the rest of the Portland Metro area hunkers down after a snowstorm coated some parts of the city with 10 inches of snow Wednesday afternoon, these furry friends are living their best life on Thursday.
The Oregon Zoo is home to polar bears, otters and mountain goats that feel perfectly comfortable in this chilly weather – no thermal underwear needed. DON’T MISS: Record snowfall in Portland captured in drone footage
Watch the video to warm your heart on an otherwise chilly day. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 0