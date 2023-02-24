Open in App
Portland, OR
KOIN 6 News

VIDEO: These Oregon Zoo animals are thriving in the winter cold

By Aimee Plante,

6 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – While the rest of the Portland Metro area hunkers down after a snowstorm coated some parts of the city with 10 inches of snow Wednesday afternoon, these furry friends are living their best life on Thursday.

The Oregon Zoo is home to polar bears, otters and mountain goats that feel perfectly comfortable in this chilly weather – no thermal underwear needed.

DON’T MISS: Record snowfall in Portland captured in drone footage

Watch the video to warm your heart on an otherwise chilly day.

