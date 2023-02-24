Small Tulsa School Receives Life-Saving Defibrillator System

A small Tulsa school is now ready to save the life of a child or even a teacher, thanks to a recent donation of a life-saving piece of equipment, which the school wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford.

Juan Miret works at the school and now feels safer walking through the halls of San Miguel School. "It's not just a box in the wall,” Miret said.

The new piece of equipment is an automatic external defibrillator.

AED’s are easy to use medical devices that can save someone who’s having cardiac arrest with just a click of a button.

Miret is glad to have the device available for his students, teachers, and parents, just in case of an emergency.

"They can continue enjoying what they do and they know that this piece of equipment is here to provide not only a better experience, because they can practice their sport or having their day to day activities feeling safer,” Miret said.

The AED was donated by Oklahoma Disaster Restoration and this is the third one that they have donated to a school in the area.

Kristen Harrison works with the group and said this donation is just the latest in their goal of giving back.

"We do this because a lot of the local schools do not have this type of technology,” Harrison said.

The device costs more than $1,300, but Harrison said it's worth the price if it can save just one life.

"Once the AED is put on to a person, if it is needed it will shock them,” Harrison said. “If not, then it will at least have all of the information once the EMTs get here and they get them into a firetruck or an ambulance they will have all the information already."

Miret hopes everyone in his community feels safer just knowing the device is there.