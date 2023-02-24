Pagan’s Motorcycle club prompts extra police presence in Branson

UPDATE 2/24 at 4:00 p.m. – Law enforcement are confirming to Ozarksfirst they are hearing the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club is gathering in Branson this weekend.

A flyer was posted to our Facebook page on Friday from someone who believes to be a member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club. That flyer includes details about what the Pagan’s call a ‘state party’ in Branson. It indicates the the party doesn’t start until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Ozarksfirst reached out to Branson Police and Missouri State Highway Patrol again on Friday. Branson PD said they have no further comment. Sergeant Mike McClure said the information about the Pagan’s coming to town is consistent with what Highway Patrol has been hearing. McClure said there will be a few additional troopers in the area over the weekend.

Ozarksfirst also reached out to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Springfield Police if they heard about more clubs coming to Branson. Deputy Paige Rippee said there was nothing they could discuss at this time.

It is also confirmed the Medical Emergency Transport System in Joplin is on stand-by for the motorcycle club gathering.

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Police Department is putting extra plans in place as motorcycle club members are expected to head to the area this weekend.

OzarksFirst is told area law enforcement agencies are being called in to assist.

The local hospital system is also getting prepared for “any potential issues.”

Despite our requests, our team was not provided with any additional information on what the situation this weekend might consist of.

However, we received multiple statements from the organizations involved.

The Branson Police Department issued the following statement: “The Branson Police Department has become aware that a motorcycle club is planning a visit to the region. As is standard practice for region-wide events, the police department has reached out to area agency partners to help assist with traffic and general awareness. The Branson Police Department is thankful to have such great community partners who help keep our community safe.”

In a statement, The Missouri State Highway Patrol said: “The MSHP has been requested by Branson Police Chief to assist this weekend. We will provide a few additional troopers and modify our coverage in the area over the weekend. We aren’t predicting any problems. That is the extent of our involvement.”

CoxHealth Branson also issued the following statement: “We are aware of a large gathering scheduled to be in Branson this weekend. We have been in contact with law enforcement and will ensure that our teams are fully staffed in the event of any potential issues.”

Multiple people in Branson said they weren’t worried about any potential large gatherings.

We will stay with this story to bring you the latest.

