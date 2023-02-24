Man stabbed in Eddy County

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, authorities responded to a residence in Loving, New Mexico in reference to a 57-year-old male who had been stabbed. The victim was transported by Emergency Medical Services with life-threatening injuries.

The incident was responded to by the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office , the Loving Police Department, Eddy County Fire & Rescue , and the Carlsbad Fire Department . Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to the scene to investigate the incident further.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, detectives arrested 38-year-old Valerie Marie Fierro. Fierro is accused of Aggravated Battery with Great Bodily Harm. Detectives arrested Fierro after receiving authorization on an arrest warrant following their investigation.

The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office says, “we commend the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies, Loving PD Officer, and EMS who rendered life-saving first aid to the victim. We appreciate the Regional Emergency Dispatch Authority and Trans Aero for their ongoing professionalism. We are also

grateful to community members who have provided valuable information.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office at 575-887-1888 or at eddycountycrimestoppers.com .

