Suspected chop shop raided in NE Harris Co., sheriff's office says

A SWAT unit was needed Thursday afternoon in northeast Harris County, where investigators believe they raided a vehicle chop shop.

Several people, including those with documented gang membership, were detained when a warrant was served in the 4500 block of Hopper Road, which is just off Eastex Freeway, multiple Harris County sheriff's officials said.

The scene was secured after SWAT went in and later turned over to the Harris County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Division, which handles VICE, narcotics, human trafficking, auto theft, and high-tech crimes.

A follow-up tweet by Special Investigations stated that several stolen trucks and parts were located in various stages of disassembly.

In addition, some of those detained were armed with guns and had drugs on them, investigators said.