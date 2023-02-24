Loved ones remember rideshare driver killed on Near West Side

Family holds vigil for rideshare driver shot and killed on Near West Side 00:41

CHICAGO (CBS) – Friends, family and loved ones staged a vigil and called for justice for a rideshare driver who was shot and killed on the job earlier this week.

The mourners held signs and pictures as they gathered at the scene of the crime on the Near West Side.

Milton Pillacela Ayora, 31, was shot and killed Monday night. Police said he was driving with a passenger and stopped at a red light at Roosevelt Road and Blue Island Avenue in front of St. Ignatius College Prep.

That was when four people drove up and started shooting.

Police said Ayora was driving with a passenger, whom the family believes was the intended target.

"He was just an innocent guy just doing Lyft. He didn't deserve it at all," a woman said at the vigil. "He was saving up money for a house. He had so much to live for."

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.