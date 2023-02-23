Police ask for help indentifying skeletal remains in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Police Department has asked the public for help in identifying skeletal remains found Feb. 23.

A Facebook post from the department states the remains, which were found in the area of Violyn Drive, have not yet been identified.

The description of the individual is described to be: A white, possibly Native American, male approximately 40-50 years of age with light brown hair. The deceased did not have teeth and may have worn dentures. He was wearing a Baylor University t-shirt and had a plastic bracelet with LENS written on it.

The remains are in the custody of the Taney County Coroner’s Office.

Branson Police ask if you have any information on the possible identification of the individual, please call the Crime Tip Hotline at 417-334-1085 or fill out the Crime Tip form at www.bransonmo.gov/crimetip

