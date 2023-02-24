Open in App
Sonoma County, CA
See more from this location?
KRCB 104.9

Sonoma County launches guaranteed income pilot program for families in poverty

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08DrSx_0kxofHOC00 Hundreds of low-income families in Sonoma County will begin to receive $500 a month in a two-year trial of a new guaranteed income program, the county announced Wednesday.

The Pathway to Income Equity pilot program mirrors similar programs throughout the state that provide guaranteed, relatively unconditional payments to households and families experiencing poverty.

The first pilot program in the state was launched in Stockton in 2019. The city gave some low-income residents $500 a month and is hailing it as a success. In a statement released in March 2022 from Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration, or SEED, which piloted the program, facilitators say that job prospects, economic stability, and overall well-being of participants improved "drastically."

SEED officials say that participants got full-time employment at twice the rate of those who were not in the program and that people spent the money on basic needs like food (nearly 37 percent), sales and merchandise (21 percent), utilities (11 percent), and auto costs (10 percent). SEED officials say that only 1 percent of the funding went to alcohol or tobacco.

The program in Sonoma County aims to alleviate financial stress for families with children under the age of 6, the county said. A study done by the nonprofit United Ways of California in 2021 found that 52 percent of families in Sonoma County with children struggle to make ends meet, with 67 percent of those households being headed up by a single mother. Seventy percent of those households are Black, Latino, Asian or Native American families, though they comprise only 30 percent of the county's demographics, the county said.

Sonoma County opened up the application process for the program last fall and received 6,450 requests. With only 305 available spots, the county had to randomly select from 2,383 families that met the criteria.

Families must have an income of no more than 185 percent of the federal poverty level, which varies according to family size, but is $51,338 for a family of four. They have to be pregnant and/or parenting a child under the age of 6, and to have experienced economic impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The number of applications we received speaks to the issue that so many in our community are struggling," said Angie Dillon-Shore, executive director of First Five Sonoma County in a statement released by the county. "The idea that giving people cash is a disincentive to work is a myth. Most of our selected recipients are already working, many working more than one job or more than 40 hours in a week just to survive."

First Five, a non-profit organization focused on early childhood development, developed the pilot program and received $3 million in funding for it from Sonoma County. Both will track and analyze the experiences of the families in the program, documenting its impact on things like family functioning, child development and mental health.

Additional funding for the program is coming from the cities of Santa Rosa and Petaluma. Other funds come from California's Proposition 10, which was approved by voters in 1998 and adds a tax to tobacco purchases.
In the Bay Area, Mountain View, the city of Alameda, and San Francisco are either implementing or discussing implementing guaranteed income programs.

In November, a state-backed guaranteed income pilot program was launched to give $25 million to 2,000 residents.

The state program will mete out between $600 and $1,200 a month for 12 to 18 months and will be evaluated by the Urban Institute, a Washington, D.C. think tank that researches economic and social policy, and University of California at Berkeley to assess if providing financial assistance to residents during life transitions, like childbirth or entry into independence from foster care, could prevent them from falling further below the poverty line.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Two Bay Area Men Sentenced to Multiple Years in Prison for Plot to Destroy California Democratic Party Headquarters
Napa, CA1 day ago
California’s wine country is caught in a disaster cycle that is devastating the region’s working-class families
Sonoma, CA7 days ago
San Rafael injury crash closes Lincoln Avenue
San Rafael, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
African American experience in Healdsburg put in focus
Healdsburg, CA3 days ago
SRJC student survives jump off Golden Gate Bridge and is thankful at second chance
Santa Rosa, CA3 days ago
Live Bay Area weather updates: Massive trees fall onto homes in North Bay
Forestville, CA2 days ago
Shelter in Petaluma provides tiny homes for unhoused people
Petaluma, CA5 days ago
Student dies after stabbing at Montgomery High in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago
BJ’s Restaurant to permanently close Bay Area mall location
San Rafael, CA1 day ago
Santa Rosa Mayor Says She’s Been Mistreated Due to Her Race
Santa Rosa, CA3 days ago
Willits Woman and Healdsburg Man Arrested After Search of Storage Unit in Lake County
Kelseyville, CA2 days ago
Questions still remain after fatal Montgomery High stabbing
Santa Rosa, CA9 hours ago
Van full of cats stolen in Napa
Napa, CA3 days ago
Closure of Sea Ranch beach on Sonoma Coast pits residents against officials
Sea Ranch, CA8 days ago
More Snow Incoming—Travel Impacts Expected Across the Emerald Triangle Sunday Night Into Tuesday Morning
Eureka, CA5 days ago
Man Arrested After Pointing Gun at Three Different People in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa, CA3 days ago
Bay Point man convicted of killing his supervisor at work
San Rafael, CA3 days ago
A Child Riding a Bike Was Struck by a Vehicle in Ukiah’s Westside Neighborhood
Ukiah, CA4 days ago
Police: 3 teens killed in Solano County high-speed chase after shooting, carjacking
Vallejo, CA2 days ago
Former San Quentin prison guard sentenced for smuggling phones onto death row
San Quentin, CA5 days ago
23 boats, jet skis and houseboats involved in dock fire at Lake Berryessa's Markley Cove
Napa, CA6 days ago
2.9 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes the Earth Two-and-a-Half Miles West of Ukiah
Ukiah, CA8 days ago
Bay Area police chase ends in rollover crash, 3 killed
Vallejo, CA7 days ago
9 stolen cars recovered at Vallejo ‘chop shop'
Vallejo, CA7 days ago
Fatal car crash on I-80 in San Pablo
San Pablo, CA6 days ago
Clearlake Police Department seek leads on missing man
Clearlake, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy