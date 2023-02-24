Open in App
Syosset, NY
Daily Voice

Armed Robber Who Stole Cash, Cigarettes From Long Island Business ID’d, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn,

6 days ago

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected in an early-morning armed robbery at a Long Island convenience store.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in Syosset at the BP station on South Oyster Bay Road, according to Nassau County Police.

Detectives said a man walked into the store with his hand inside his pocket and threatened that he had a gun. He then demanded cash from the 23-year-old employee.

The employee complied and gave the suspect an unknown amount of cash, along with multiple boxes of cigarettes, according to police. The employee was not injured in the ordeal.

In an update on Thursday, Feb. 23, investigators identified the suspect as 28-year-old Jose Nieves. He is known to have lived in Levittown, Long Beach, and Uniondale.

Police described Nieves as a Hispanic man standing 6 feet tall with a medium build and light complexion. He has brown eyes and short black hair, and was last seen wearing a black ski mask, camo jacket, black pants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

