Selena Gomez responds to resurfaced video showing Hailey Bieber mocking Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez shared her candid response to a resurfaced video of Hailey Bieber mocking Taylor Swift .

On TikTok, @duckcopycat0 shared a clip of Bieber on her old show, Drop the Mic , as she stood alongside her co-host, rapper Method Man. During the episode, Method Man was in the midst of presenting a performance, which he described as “a one-on-one rap battle full of the meanest lyrics about a celebrity since Taylor Swift’s last album”.

In response to his remark about Swift, Bieber pretended to gag and stuck her tongue out before rolling her eyes. The TikTok user who posted the clip criticised the model’s apparent gesture towards the singer, claiming that Bieber was a “mean girl” and “bully”.

Gomez was quick to defend the “Anti-Hero” singer in the comments of the viral video, writing: “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

While the 30-year-old didn’t hesitate to hit back at online critics, Swift and Bieber have not yet commented on the video.

This isn’t the first time that Gomez has spoken out about her close friendship with Swift. During an interview with Rolling Stone in November 2022 , the Only Murders in the Building star confessed that Swift was her only “friend” in Hollywood.

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities,” she explained. “My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.”

The “All Too Well” singer has also spoken out about her friendship with Gomez and explained how she bonded with Gomez right away.

“I knew from when I met her I would always have her back,” she told the Wall Street Journal in January 2020 “In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

The pair first met back in 2008 when Gomez was dating Nick Jonas and Swift was dating his older brother, Joe Jonas. The actor was also featured in her pal’s music video for her 2015 song, “Bad Blood”.

In July 2022, Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday with Swift by her side. The Wizards of Waverly Place star shared photos from their evening together on Instagram .

Over the years, fans have speculated that Bieber and Gomez are feuding since shortly after the “Rare” singer and Justin Bieber broke up, he started dating his now-wife, Hailey Bieber.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in October , the model shut those rumours down, explaining: “[Gomez] doesn’t owe me anything. Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot and I think there’s no expectations. There’s no drama personally.”