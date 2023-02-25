Emergency Warming Shelter 0pens tonight at The Astoria Armory

Clatsop Community Action has partnered with the Astoria Armory to provide an emergency warming shelter for tonight’s expected cold weather.

The Armory will open its doors at 8 p.m. Please do not line up or gather at the Armory before 8 p.m. Check out will be at 8 a.m. Friday morning. The Armory is located at 1650 Exchange Street Astoria.

LiFEBoat's Services is open until 7:30 p.m. tonight to help keep people warm until the 8:00 p.m. Armory check-in. LiFEBoat Services is located at 1040 Commercial Street Astoria.

The Seaside Warming Center is open from Tuesday, Feb. 28 – Wednesday, March 1. This low-barrier shelter has a kid-friendly family room with two twin bunk beds that may also be available. Dogs are welcome – kennels provided next to a guest’s bed. The decision to open this shelter is based on weather forecasts. Check in between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Check out will be at 8 a.m. the following morning. The Seaside Warming Center is located at 1530 S. Roosevelt Drive Seaside.

Clatsop County will provide additional storm updates on social media and the ClatsopCounty.gov website .