Open in App
Astoria, OR
See more from this location?
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Emergency Warming Shelter 0pens tonight at The Astoria Armory

By Clatsop County,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xuWjs_0kxnZKJu00

Clatsop Community Action has partnered with the Astoria Armory to provide an emergency warming shelter for tonight’s expected cold weather.

The Armory will open its doors at 8 p.m. Please do not line up or gather at the Armory before 8 p.m. Check out will be at 8 a.m. Friday morning. The Armory is located at 1650 Exchange Street Astoria.

LiFEBoat's Services is open until 7:30 p.m. tonight to help keep people warm until the 8:00 p.m. Armory check-in. LiFEBoat Services is located at 1040 Commercial Street Astoria.

The Seaside Warming Center is open from Tuesday, Feb. 28 – Wednesday, March 1. This low-barrier shelter has a kid-friendly family room with two twin bunk beds that may also be available. Dogs are welcome – kennels provided next to a guest’s bed. The decision to open this shelter is based on weather forecasts. Check in between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Check out will be at 8 a.m. the following morning. The Seaside Warming Center is located at 1530 S. Roosevelt Drive Seaside.

Clatsop County will provide additional storm updates on social media and the ClatsopCounty.gov website .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Astoria, OR newsLocal Astoria, OR
Update: Suspicious Death Deemed Homicide
Seaside, OR5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cannon Beach Chamber Membership Awards Ceremony on February 26th
Cannon Beach, OR14 hours ago
One Shortest Day of the Year, Eclipse on Oregon Coast Leads to Shipwreck Missing for 50 Years
Rockaway Beach, OR3 days ago
Invasive frogs 'hitchhike' to Oregon, find new homes
Eugene, OR1 day ago
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 2/28/23
Tillamook, OR3 days ago
Tigard man suspected in 1983 murder dies by suicide after detective interview
Tigard, OR1 day ago
Murder suspect arrested after escaping Washington County Courthouse
Hillsboro, OR4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy