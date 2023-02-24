$2.1M Scam: Newtown Business Owner Who Served Fairfield County Homeowners Faces Prison Time

Newtown resident and home improvement business owner Thomas Saint has admitted to one count of tax evasion. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Steve Buissinne

A home renovation business owner from Newtown faces years in prison after admitting to failing to report millions in revenue.

Newtown resident Thomas Saint, age 67, admitted to one count of tax evasion in Bridgeport federal court on Wednesday, Feb. 22, according to the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut.

Saint, the sole owner of Tom Saint Painting and Remodeling LLC which provides painting and renovation services to homeowners in Fairfield, Litchfield, and New Haven counties, admitted to depositing business checks and cash into his personal bank account between 2013 and 2019 and failing to tell his tax preparer in an effort to avoid paying federal taxes.

As a result of this conduct, Saint's false tax returns filed with the Internal Revenue Service during this time failed to report a total of $2,163,645 in gross receipts, costing the federal government $791,500.

Saint has since agreed to pay back all outstanding taxes, interest, and penalties to the IRS.

When he is sentenced on Monday, May 22, Saint faces up to five years in prison, federal officials said.

He has been released on a $100,000 bond pending his sentencing.

