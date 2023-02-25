SKY7 flies over snow blanketing SF Bay Area peaks

The Bay Area woke up to a rare sight on Thursday morning -- fresh powder on its peaks -- as a snow storm moved through the area.

SKY7 flew over Mt. Hamilton, the Santa Cruz Mountains and more to check out the snow.

A winter storm warning now lasts until 11 a.m. Friday, with snow still expected at elevations above 1,500 to 2,000 feet.

And this isn't the last of it.

Rain and snow showers will become more widespread Thursday evening into Friday at lower elevations,, according to the National Weather Service

More than four decades ago, folks saw significant snow falling across the Bay Area. Here's a look at video from Feb. 5, 1976.