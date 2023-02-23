Co-workers prank employee on his last day before retiring
By GMA Team,
14 days ago
When Kevin Christian showed up for work on his last day before retirement , looking at his colleagues for the last time was like looking in a mirror.
Christian's colleagues at the Monterey County Probation Department in California surprised him by dressing up exactly like him, from wearing bald caps to donning his signature blue shirt and black vest.
"We planned our outfits weeks in advance and crossed our fingers he would wear what we thought he would wear on his last day," Diana Manuel, a coworker who dressed as Christian, told Storyful . "And success! We were right."
"Thank you DPO Christian for being mentor to many and changing lives to better the community. You have been a great friend to so many and you will be missed," the department posted on Facebook . "Your hard work throughout the years is greatly appreciated! Enjoy your well-deserved retirement!!"
Editor's note: This was originally published on Feb. 23, 2023.
