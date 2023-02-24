ECDI to conduct raffle for free year of rent at new apartments

Sixty bucks and a little luck could land someone a year of free living in the soon-to-open Betsy Town Flats apartments that are currently under construction downtown in the former Elizabeth City Middle School.

Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. will conduct a raffle with the winner getting one year of free rent in a loft or one-bedroom apartment, a $2,400 utilities allowance and a $5,000 decorating allowance for a total prize value of $24,200. The winner can also opt to take a $15,000 cash prize instead of the apartment package.

ECDI conducted a similar raffle in 2020 shortly after the Weatherly Lofts opened on Water Street that raised around $22,000 for the downtown organization. Raffle winner Margene Curtice opted to take the $15,000 in cash.

“It was a very successful fundraiser,” said ECDI Executive Director Deborah Malenfant.

Tickets for the Betsy Town Flats raffle are $60 for one or two for $100 and will be on sale from April 1 to May 31. The drawing will be held on June 2 at the monthly First Friday ArtWalk. The odds of winning are 1 in 1,200.

“This gives us the ability to sell tickets at the Potato Festival,” Malenfant said of the timetable.

In 2020, ECDI held an early bird promotion where people could buy two tickets for $100 but sales dropped dramatically when that special expired halfway into the two-month sales period. Malenfant noted that ECDI is paying for the total prize package and that sales must be at least $24,200 plus its printing expenses to conduct the raffle.

ECDI expects to have 600 sales of $100 for two tickets for the maximum of 1,200 tickets.

“Last time the tickets were essentially $50 each,” Malenfant said. “We are hoping most people buy two for $100. Last time, we sold enough. This is still a great fundraiser for us.”

Malenfant said one reason a utilities and decorating allowances are included in the prize package is that the winner has to pay taxes on the prize total up front.

“This cash gives you a little cash to pay those taxes without (them) really coming out of pocket,” Malenfant said. “We understand the utility bill at Weatherly Lofts is about $100 a month. It’s not very expensive at all and there is a little buffer in there.’’

J.D. Lewis Construction Management developed Weatherly Lofts and is investing $10 million to renovate the former Middle School into 88 one- and two-bedroom units. The first units are expected to be ready in April in the Annex building with the rest scheduled to be done in August.

Amenities include parking, pool, dog run, community room and workout room.

“You will be amazed at the apartments they are making over there,” Malenfant told the ECDI board.