Open in App
Westmont, IL
See more from this location?
ABC 7 Chicago

Westmont worker Matt Heiden dies after getting trapped in underground vault during water main break

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m3xcT_0kxdfQ5a00

A suburban public works employee died Thursday after becoming trapped in an underground vault that filled with water due to a water main break.

In a press release, the Village of Westmont said the worker was unresponsive when they were pulled from the underground water main vault at the intersection of 60th Street and Deming Place around 12:40 p.m., about an hour after first responders were called to the scene.

Nearby residents could only watch helplessly as a swarm of first responders mounted a desperate rescue effort.

"Everybody was running, frantic trying to get something done, doing what they were supposed to be doing. You could tell that it was, that it was pretty, an emergency situation from the very beginning," said Sue Jay, resident.

Lifesaving measures were administered and the worker was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The worker was identified by village officials as Matt Heiden.

"To lose somebody like that that you think is just going off to work for the day is sad," Jay said.

Officials said Heiden has worked for the village since 2019 and recently became a full time water maintenance worker. He attended Westmont High School, where he was a student athlete before graduating in 2020.

"Hard working, humble. He played baseball, and he was well-liked by his classmates, and his family is very admired by the Westmont community," said Principal Jack Baldermann.

Westmont officials released a statement expressing condolences to his family and loved ones. Flags were lowered to half-staff at the village hall. Baldermann said counselors will be on hand at the school in the morning.

An investigation has been launched into what happened and how Heiden became trapped.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 dead after rollover crash into tree near downtown Barrington
Barrington, IL15 hours ago
One person hospitalized in multi-car pileup in Hinsdale
Hinsdale, IL18 hours ago
Calumet City mayor injured in 4-car crash
Calumet City, IL1 day ago
Child on bike hit by school bus in Mount Prospect, police say
Mount Prospect, IL1 day ago
Woman gives birth in HS parking lot after not making it to hospital: Palatine Fire Department
Palatine, IL1 day ago
Chicago traffic: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-294 in north suburbs, police say
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Semi truck accident: Turano bread truck carrying hamburger buns engulfed in flames on I-55
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago firefighters battle fire in NW Side laundromat
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Cause of fatal Ottawa Christmas Eve fire identified
Ottawa, IL2 days ago
Man crushed while servicing his SUV at north suburban home
Grayslake, IL1 day ago
Gurnee man tries to kill himself and his girlfriend, intentionally drives into tree
Gurnee, IL1 day ago
Burglars smash several windows, doors in a suburban downtown
Geneva, IL1 day ago
Winfield police: Parents find 36-year-old daughter dead inside home; homicide investigation ongoing
Winfield, IN1 day ago
Kennedy Expressway to undergo major rehab starting in March
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in northwest Indiana home
Winfield, IN1 day ago
Chicago weather: Tree slams into East Beverly homes amid strong winds; 1 taken to hospital, CFD says
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago police SWAT unit responds to Hegewisch shooting
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Police officer suffers serious injury after handcuffed suspect flees from traffic stop in Zion
Zion, IL1 day ago
Crews clean out beloved Bookman's Corner in East Lakeview after owner's passing
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Cook County man found dead on Munster street identified
Munster, IN1 day ago
58-year-old woman’s death in South Side residence investigated as homicide
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago violence: Man accused of sucker punching 91-year-old in Chinatown found guilty
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
16-Year-Old Boy on Path to ‘Miracle' Recovery After Shot in Head at Family Party in Hoffman Estates
Hoffman Estates, IL3 days ago
Boy, 13, Shot Near Rogers Park Outdoor Dining Area, Police Say
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago police investigating after woman found dead in South Shore home
Chicago, IL3 days ago
$10,000 reward offered in fatal shooting of 55-year-old woman on West Side
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Yet Another Reason Not to Go to Chicago
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Joliet man charged with shooting at police during SWAT situation
Joliet, IL23 hours ago
Oak Lawn cop charged after video showed officers repeatedly hitting teen
Oak Lawn, IL1 day ago
3 robbed in Downers Grove banquet hall parking lot, police say
Downers Grove, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy