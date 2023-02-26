Open in App
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

2 million air fryers recalled after several people burned

By Jacob Burbrink,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MycxZ_0kxcCfLF00

Editor’s Note: The video above is about a Banana Boat recall.

ANAHEIM, Calif. ( WXIN ) – More than 2 million air fryer units are being recalled after more than 200 reports of them catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Cosori air fryers sold at Best Buy, Target and The Home Depot stores nationwide and online from June 2018 through December 2022. The fryers were also sold in Canada and Mexico.

Sign up for our recall letter here

The recall was initiated over a faulty wire connection. Cosori said that “in extremely rare circumstances,” the closed-end crimp connectors, which electrically connect certain wires inside the fryers, can overheat, possibly causing fires and burns.

So far, Cosori has received 205 reports of the fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking, including 10 reports of minor burns and 23 reports of minor property damage.

The recalled air fryers were 3.7 and 5.8 quarts and sold in black, gray, white, blue or red with the following model numbers: CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP258-AF.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H41Yl_0kxcCfLF00
    Recalled Cosori air fryer Model CP258-AF (Silver Black) (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i2k8N_0kxcCfLF00
    Recalled Cosori air fryer Models CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXW, CP158-AF, and CP158-AF-RXW (White) (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mwAG6_0kxcCfLF00
    Recalled Cosori air fryer Model CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXR, CP158-AF and CP158-AF-RXR (Red) (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0prxC2_0kxcCfLF00
    Recalled Cosori air fryer Model CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-R19 and CS158-AF-RXB (Black) (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K1Xk0_0kxcCfLF00
    Recalled Cosori air fryer Model CO137-AF, CO158-AF and CO158-AF-RXB (Black) (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ELhOO_0kxcCfLF00
    Recalled Cosori air fryer Models CP158-AF, CS158-AF, CAF-P581-RUSR, and CAF-P581S-RUSR (Wine Red) (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WyyOl_0kxcCfLF00
    Recalled Cosori air fryer Models CP158-AF, CS158-AF, CAF-P581-BUSR and CAF-P581S-BUSR (Blue) (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODKuq_0kxcCfLF00
    Recalled Cosori air fryer Models CP158-AF, CS158-AF, CAF-P581-AUSR and CAF-P581S-AUSR (Light Gray) (Photo//CPSC)

Anyone with the recalled air fryers should stop using them, cut the cord and contact Cosori to receive their choice of a free replacement air fryer or another Cosori product. No receipt is needed to receive a replacement, though a photo of the fryer with the cord cut off is required.

Anyone with questions can call Cosori toll-free at 888-216-5974 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email CosoriRecall@Sedgwick.com or visit the recall website at www.recall.cosori.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Spirit flight diverted, 10 hospitalized after battery fire
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Don’t answer calls from these 5 area codes
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Children’s bamboo plates recalled over toxic materials
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Say Goodbye To Your Local Walmart: Retail Giant To Permanently Close Down Several Stores By March 10
Milwaukee, WI10 days ago
Man home from the hospital after being pronounced dead by medics
Clearwater, FL9 days ago
8-year-old taken to hospital after hanging by neck in amusement park accident
King Of Prussia, PA3 days ago
Drug addicts use food stamp benefits to purchase bottled water to empty out recycle bottles for cash
Portland, OR21 days ago
Two More Trains, One Reportedly Carrying Hazardous Materials, Derail Two Weeks After Ohio Chemical Spill
Enoree, SC18 days ago
Here Is Where Walmart Is Closing 7 Underperforming Stores
Milwaukee, WI19 days ago
Two police officers found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Livonia, MI12 days ago
Walmart Unexpectedly Announces the Permanent Closing of a Sixth Location, Following Five Closures Announced This Week
Tampa, FL21 days ago
Man dies after thrown from buggy during crash
New Castle, PA5 days ago
2 adults, baby hospitalized after crash in front of UH emergency room
Cleveland, OH9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy