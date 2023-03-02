Magic Eraser rolls out for Google One subscribers on iOS and Android

Update (Mar 2, 1:15 pm ET) : Magic Eraser is now available for Google One subscribers.

What you need to know

Google is expanding its Magic Eraser feature to Android and iOS users with Google Photos.

Users will also have access to HDR video effects and new collage styles.

You must be subscribed to Google One in order to take advantage of the features.

Pixel owners will have access to all these features without a Google One subscription.

Magic Eraser has been a staple of Google's latest flagship smartphones, allowing users to use the power of Tensor AI to remove objects from images. Now, more than a year after it was introduced on the Pixel 6 series, Magic Eraser is finally making its way to more smartphones.

Google announced on Thursday that Pixel exclusivity is dropping for Magic Eraser , meaning any Google Photos user on iOS and Android will be able to use the feature starting today. Older Pixel models will also have access to Magic Eraser. This also includes the Camouflage feature that blends objects into the background to make the subject pop.

(Image credit: Google)

In addition, Google is expanding the HDR effect for photos and making it available for videos.

"You can already use the HDR effect on photos to help balance dark foregrounds and bright backgrounds (or vice versa), so you can soak in every detail. Now, the HDR effect also lets you enhance the brightness and contrast across your videos. The result? Dramatic, balanced videos that are ready to share."

(Image credit: Google)

To take advantage of these features on iOS and Android phones , you must be subscribed to Google One, which starts at just $1.99 per month. However, Pixel owners will be able to access these features without a subscription.

Google is also updating the collage editor , allowing Google Photos users to apply Styles to any individual photo. Additionally, Google is giving Pixel users and Google One subscribers access to even more Styles.

Lastly, Google One subscribers are now eligible for free shipping on prints. This is available today in the United States, Canada, the EU, and the U.K.

Roughly a week after the announcement was made, Google has begun rolling out Magic Eraser for Google One subscribers on iOS and Android. The previously Pixel-exclusive feature can be accessed when editing a picture in the Google Photos app. Depending on the image, it may appear in the Suggestions tab, or you may need to scroll over to Tools.

While Magic Eraser uses AI to remove objects from a photo, that may not always be the best option, which is where the Camouflage tool comes in, blending objects with the background, so the main subject pops out more.

In addition, other features like the HDR video effect also appear to be available.

We recommend making sure your Google Photos app is updated to the latest version. Still, the features appear to show up on Google Photos v6.24 and above, according to the Google News Telegram group . Several of our non-Pixel devices have already received the features, including the Galaxy S23 .

