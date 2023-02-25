$4.5 Million Stamford Farm Comes Complete With 9 Horses, Decades-Long History

A real estate listing for a farm promises more than just property, it provides an opportunity to carry on a decades-long Connecticut family tradition.

In Fairfield County, a 26-stall horse ranch called Mead Farm, situated on June Road in Stamford, offers everything a potential buyer could want for a rural escape, including nine horses. The farm, famous for horseback riding lessons, summer camps, and an "own a horse for a day" program, was listed for sale at $4.5 million on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Check out our "Summer Horsemanship Riding Program" https://conta.cc/2LA2BO3 Posted by MEAD FARM on Sunday, June 3, 2018

Mead Farm, created in 1928, comes complete with a pair of heated tack rooms, four riding rings, five paddocks, feed room, grain silo, hay loft, and a rider's club room. The property's residence includes three bedrooms, two and a half baths, two fireplaces, an office with a view of the paddocks, and a sunroom overlooking riding trails.

We offer boarding services for your horses. For pricing and other information, please call our offices at (866) 906-9598. Posted by MEAD FARM on Thursday, October 12, 2017

The eventual buyer does not have to accept the package deal that includes the horses, said the farm's listing agent Jeff Jackson, but it is preferred.

"It was an honor to get this listing ... and hopefully find the next person to be the steward of this local institution," Jackson said.

Jackson's own daughter, who is now in college, attended riding lessons and camp at the farm. He is optimistic that his grandchildren will be able to follow in her footsteps.

"We've got someone who fits the exact profile," Jackson said of one potential buyer. "People have to have a passion for it."

We offer a variety of horseback riding programs for all ages and skill levels! Choose the best one for you at http://www.meadfarm.com/horseback-riding-programs/. Posted by MEAD FARM on Thursday, January 11, 2018

“I’ve been riding at Mead since I was six and I can safely say that all the horses are cared for perfectly," said an online testimonial of the farm. "The lessons are thorough and the staff is kind and understanding. Everyone loves the horses as their own, and we’re like a great big family!"

Click here to see the farm's listing.