Open in App
Toledo, OH
See more from this location?
The Lima News

Toledo man pleads to reduced charges in home break-in

By J Swygart,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tA7jb_0kxYAwAs00
Demarkus Hardison, 32, of Toledo, will be sentenced April 6 following his pleas of guilty to burglary and the attempted violation of a protection order. The charges stemmed from a Sept. 6 break-in at a residence in the 3100 block of Elijah Parkway by Hardison and fellow Toledo resident Rolland Houke. J Swygart | The Lima News

LIMA — A Toledo man charged in connection with a September home break-in pleaded guilty to reduced charges Thursday in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Demarkus Hardison, 32, will be sentenced April 6 following his pleas of guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony, and the attempted violation of a protection order, a felony of the fourth degree.

Hardison was indicted by a grand jury in December on those charges, along with a first-degree felony count of aggravated burglary. Earlier this month another session of the grand jury added repeat violent offender specifications to the burglary counts.

As part of the negotiated deal with prosecutors, the newest charges were dismissed, along with the original aggravated burglary count.

The charges stemmed from a Sept. 6 break-in at a residence in the 3100 block of Elijah Parkway by Hardison and fellow Toledo resident Rolland Houke.

According to police, the estranged wife of one of the men lived in the home. Houke was shot after asking a male occupant to leave the home, although police say it is unclear who fired the shot.

Both men fled toward Toledo, where Hardison was arrested with assistance from the Toledo Police Department’s Gang Unit. Houke was located at a Findlay hospital where he was being treated for gunshot wounds.

Houke, 30, was sentenced to four years in prison on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated burglary earlier this month.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Toledo, OH newsLocal Toledo, OH
Woman indicted by grand jury in 2022 double murder on Albion
Toledo, OH15 hours ago
Toledo man sentenced for exposing himself to girls
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Man accused of threatening girlfriend, leading police on chase sentenced
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested for brandishing knife at Maumee grocery store
Maumee, OH20 hours ago
Adrian woman arrested, accused of embezzling over $200,000 from dealership
Dundee, MI20 hours ago
Bond set for Toledo woman accused of stabbing, killing friend
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Man pleads not guilty in relation to armed robbery outside Franklin Park Mall
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Officials investigate murder of 50-year-old Detroit man found in car at hospital
Detroit, MI19 hours ago
Investigation clears bus driver following non-verbal girl’s kidnapping
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Bond set for man accused of kidnapping Toledo girl with autism
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Woman arrested in relation to local teen stabbing
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Toledo students accused of giving teacher edibles, could face criminal charges
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Man charged with murder for 2021 homicide has charge reduced after plea deal
Toledo, OH3 days ago
I-475 WB closed at Talmadge due to vehicle crash
Toledo, OH20 hours ago
TPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of robbing day care
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Toledo teen identified in 41-year-old cold case
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Local man arrested for allegedly burning down his own mother’s house for insurance money
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Police say I-94 freeway shooting wasn't random after woman shot in shoulder
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Two Dozen Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury
Bryan, OH2 days ago
Police search for suspect accused of assault on DDOT bus
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in neck
Sandusky, OH3 days ago
Mother calls for school transportation change after non-verbal child’s kidnapping
Toledo, OH3 days ago
13-year-old crashes car into Toledo dance studio, witnesses say
Toledo, OH3 days ago
Toledo woman charged with murdering friend in Saturday stabbing
Toledo, OH5 days ago
Neighbor says she found kidnapped girl in suspect’s car
Toledo, OH4 days ago
Detroit police bust 2 suspects linked to hundreds of car thefts
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Detroit police looking for suspect after double shooting kills 65-year-old woman, leaves other victim hospitalized
Detroit, MI1 day ago
2 Detroit cops injured during mental health crisis on city's northwest side, while another officer struck by car in separate incident: DPD
Detroit, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy