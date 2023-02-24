Open in App
Manhattan, NY
See more from this location?
ABCNY

Murder charges on hold for worker in deadly stabbing at Harlem fish store

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LhYYI_0kxWA0VZ00

One man is dead, his brother is facing charges and so is the man that allegedly stabbed them inside a Harlem fish store on Tuesday

The employee, 34-year-old Junior Aquino Hernandez, was originally charged with murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon after he apparently stabbed two brothers, one fatally, who are accused of acting disorderly and attempting to steal fish.

A Harlem fish store employee has been charged with murder after he apparently stabbed two brothers, one fatally, who were accused of acting disorderly and attempting to steal fish.

However, the Manhattan district attorney decided on Thursday to only pursue assault charges against Hernandez because prosecutors say they are investigating whether or not the stabbing may have been justified.

Also on Thursday, it was announced that the surviving brother, 29-year-old Robert Burrell, was charged with robbery, burglary, and assault. He is expected to be arraigned some time on Friday.

It happened at Express Fish Market on St. Nicholas Place just before 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say one of the men was said to have attempted to steal a container of shrimp and was thrown out of the store. A short time later, he returned with his brother.

The brothers, 25-year-old Malik Burrell and 29-year-old Robert, immediately became disorderly, throwing stools at the counter area while attempting to grab fish.

As they got closer to the fish store employees, Hernandez allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed them both.

Both were stabbed in the torso and taken to Harlem Hospital, where Malik died Wednesday morning. Robert is in stable condition.

The brothers' family says Malik should've been celebrating his 25th birthday and instead they were planning his funeral while his brother recovers from stab wounds.

The amount of blood at the scene was too graphic to show.

His loved ones showed up to the scene to talk to Eyewitness News, hoping to set the record straight. They say that the brothers weren't trying to steal anything.

According to the family, Robert was at the market picking up food for his brother Malik's birthday.

Malik showed up later, expecting to help his brother with the food, but ended up getting fatally stabbed.

The family says the brothers had no reason to steal, and that the allegations are wrong.

"I had my whole family, my granddaughter, everybody sitting in there, waiting for them to come back from the store with the daggone, with the food they were supposed to be cooking and they never made it back," their father said. "My sons don't have any reason to take anything, they have money. They have money. I have money. You know what I'm saying, they have jobs."

Police say 34-year-old Hernandez left after the stabbing. Detectives told his boss to call him back, and he returned and was taken into custody.

In one of the camera angles recovered by detectives, the two brothers appear to be stabbed as they are pushed out the restaurant's front door by other workers.

Detectives are going frame-by-frame through this video as their investigation continues.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Manhattan, NY newsLocal Manhattan, NY
NYC gangs joined forces to terrorize neighbors, boasted about violence in rap songs: feds
New York City, NY7 days ago
Sarah Lawrence ‘cult’ member sentenced to 4.5 years in prison after tearfully telling court Larry Ray ‘controlled’ her beyond comprehension
Yonkers, NY8 days ago
New York City employee who killed alleged robber has murder charge dropped
New York City, NY6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Slain teen’s family home targeted in weekend shooting
Baltimore, MD7 days ago
Retired NYPD officer fatally shoots boyfriend, kills self in apparent murder-suicide in NYC, report says
New York City, NY26 days ago
Chicago man charged in slain police officer Ella French's death claims no bail condition is 'excessive'
Chicago, IL6 days ago
Man found guilty in 2021 Garland shooting but his teen son, the suspected gunman, remains at large
Garland, TX18 days ago
Heart-stopping video captures man fatally shooting co-worker in Buffalo store
Buffalo, NY6 days ago
Subway rider is stomped on, has gun put to head for not giving man money: NYPD
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Two victims identified from Minnesota shooting after celebration of life
Hugo, MN3 days ago
Another 6-year-old caught with handgun at school, mother charged: report
Norfolk, VA12 days ago
American Airlines bus stolen from JFK Airport, police identify suspect in wild chase
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Skeletal remains found in Pennsylvania identified as man missing since 2013
New Castle, PA22 hours ago
Teen charged with shooting young brother, 15, at SI apartment
Staten Island, NY2 days ago
Man attacked woman on Brooklyn subway after she requested he stop poking her
Brooklyn, NY11 hours ago
Gunned Down on Lesandro Junior Guzman-Feliz Street in the Bronx
Bronx, NY3 days ago
NJ urgent care doctor charged for inappropriately touching patients
Perth Amboy, NJ3 days ago
NYPD on hunt for suspect in fatal shooting of 25-year-old man in Bronx
Bronx, NY4 days ago
Man, 50, is slashed after bashing teens with cane in wild Upper East Side subway brawl
New York City, NY1 day ago
Teen boy, 15, shot on Harlem street, 2 suspects sought
New York City, NY4 days ago
Man resists arrest, injures officer after attacking woman on LI: police
Valley Stream, NY1 day ago
Man gets 20 years in prison for raping woman near Prospect Park
Brooklyn, NY16 hours ago
NYPD: Robbery pattern targets 7 businesses in Brooklyn and Queens
Brooklyn, NY4 days ago
Man pushed down subway stairs, robbed at knifepoint in Queens
Queens, NY2 days ago
Jersey City cop charged after suspected gunman arrested at her house
Jersey City, NJ17 hours ago
Cops searching for man who slashed two employees at Midtown McDonald's
New York City, NY5 days ago
VIDEO: Knife-wielding man follows victim into building in violent robbery in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Hamden police arrest New Haven man in murder charge
Hamden, CT1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy