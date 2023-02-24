Open in App
West Babylon, NY
Serial Thief Nabs Wallets, Credit Cards From Long Island Gym Lockers, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn,

6 days ago

A 56-year-old man is facing dozens of criminal charges after allegedly stealing personal belongings from several fitness centers on Long Island.

Carl Francois, of West Babylon, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 22 following an investigation by Suffolk County Police, the department said.

Detectives said Francois stole numerous wallets and credit cards from lockers at LA Fitness locations throughout Suffolk County over a five-week period beginning in January 2023. The items were stolen from both secured and unsecured lockers.

Officers arrested Francois Wednesday afternoon following a traffic stop on Carleton Avenue in Central Islip, according to police.

He faces the following charges:

  • Twenty-seven counts of criminal possession of stolen property - 4th degree
  • Two counts of grand larceny - 4th degree

Francois is expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

