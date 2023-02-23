To-Do List: Blaxploitation on the big screen and belated Mardi Gras parties

Welcome back to The To-Do List, where Daily Memphian staffers suggest their favorite events and activities for the coming week.

This week, the U.S. Poet Laureate will read at Rhodes, Spillit stops in Orange Mound and Ballet Memphis pays homage to love.

Reading by U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limòn at Rhodes College, Thursday:

Ada Limòn (Shawn Miller/AP)

Ada Limòn, the 24th United States Poet Laureate, will read her poetry as part of the Rhodes’ Jack D. Farris Visiting Writers Series. Limòn is the author of six books of poetry, including “The Carrying,” which won the National Book Critics Circle Award for Poetry, and her latest work, “The Hurting Kind.” She’s currently working on a new poem that will be engraved on NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft, which should launch in 2024. 5:30 p.m. Free. McCallum Ballroom in the Bryan Campus Life Center, 2000 N. Pkwy. Click here for more information. — Bianca Phillips

“Ghost Dog: Way of the Samurai” at Crosstown Theater, Thursday:

Crosstown Arts presents “Ghost Dog: Way of the Samurai” at Crosstown Theater on Feb. 23. (Courtesy Crosstown Arts)

New York writer-director Jim Jarmusch made perhaps the best Memphis movie with 1989’s “Mystery Train,” but another of his best deadpan culture-clash flicks came a decade later with this 1999 film starring Forest Whitaker as a Mafia hitman who models himself after a Japanese samurai. It’s also a hip-hop movie, with a score and soundtrack produced by Wu-Tang Clan mastermind RZA. Showing as part of the Crosstown Arts Film Series. 7 p.m. $5. See here for more info . — Chris Herrington

Mndsgn at Central Station, Friday:

Los Angeles-based producer and singer-songwriter Ringgo Ancheta is the latest talent to show off his disc jockey skills in the Central Station DJ series. Known professionally as Mndsgn (pronounced “mind design”), Ancheta’s music spans hip-hop, synth-funk, psychedelic pop, psychedelic soul and more. Okayplayer named his “Rare Pleasure” one of its 21 best albums of 2021. In addition to his own tunes, Ancheta has worked alongside artists including Joyce Wrice, Kelela and Tyler, the Creator. The music takes place in the hotel’s Eight & Sand bar. 8 p.m. Free. 545 S. Main St. — Elle Perry

Coin, Currency, and Collectibles Show at Landers Center, Friday through Sunday:

The Coin, Currency and Collectibles Show will be at Landers Center Feb. 24-26. (Submitted)

Last year, at the annual Coin, Currency, and Collectibles Show, an attendee brought a Tupperware container of silver dollars for appraisal, and a coin expert found one silver dollar worth $3,500. So you might want to dig those old coins out of your underwear drawer and head on over. More than 70 dealers will be buying, selling and trading rare coins and currency — everything from ancient Greek and Roman coins to ones issued by the U.S. Mint since 1793. And you’ll also find vendors buying, selling and trading collectibles of all kinds; think sports cards, canceled stocks and bonds, jewelry, silverware and more. Noon to 6 p.m. on Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Free. 4560 Venture Dr., Southaven, Mississippi. Click here for more information. — Phillips

Afro-Latino Night Fiesta at Memphis Music Room, Friday:

In honor of Black History Month, Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group is launching its first-ever Afro-Latino Night Fiesta. The event will feature Afro-Latin music by DJ Xander and performances by the Cazateatro Crew and Las Bompleneras. The latter is a six-piece, all-female ensemble that focuses on Afro-Puerto Rican bomba and plena music through song, percussion and dance. 7 to 11 p.m. $25 to $50. 5770 Shelby Oaks Dr. Click here for tickets. — Phillips

“Winter Mix: Love Songs/Love Stories” at Ballet Memphis, Friday through Sunday:

A Ballet Memphis dancer rehearses for “Winter Mix: Love Songs/Love Stories,” which will run Feb. 24-26. (Wyatt Pendleton/Courtesy Ballet Memphis)

The organization’s “Winter Mix” performances explore the topic of love in three performances: Gerald Arpino’s “Birthday Variations” (set to the music of Giuseppe Verdi), Garrett Ammon’s “Short Trip Home” (featuring music composed by Edgar Meyer and Joshua Bell and performed by bluegrass musicians Sam Bush and Mike Marshall) and a premiere of Marcus Jarrell Willis’ “T&C’s Apply.” Willis is the resident choreographer at Ballet Cymru in Newport, Wales. These works center on romantic relationships, family, parenthood and more. 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; 2 p.m. on Sunday. $35 to $55. 66 S. Cooper St. Click here for more information . — Perry

Mardi Growl at Overton Bark, Saturday:

Hollywood Feed and Overton Park will host Mardi Growl at Overton Bark on Feb. 25. In this file photo, Alan Lurie played with his dog Moxie at Overton Bark. (The Daily Memphian file)

Mardi Gras season may have officially ended on Fat Tuesday. But this is Memphis, not New Orleans. We’ll find any excuse to keep the party going here, and there are several Mardi Gras parties around town this weekend. This one, hosted by Hollywood Feed and Overton Park, is for your dog, and your dog does not care about Lent. Expect doggie costume contests, a caricature artist, food trucks, live music, product giveaways and more. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. 2080 Poplar Ave. Click here for more information. — Phillips

Mark Greaney’s “Burner” book launch at The Rendezvous, Saturday:

Mark Greaney (Submitted)

The latest book in Memphis-based, New York Times-bestselling author Mark Greaney’s popular “Gray Man” series dropped earlier this week. On Saturday, Greaney will meet fans and sign copies of “Burner” at this Novel-sponsored book release party at The Rendezvous restaurant. “Burner” is the twelfth novel in Greaney’s series about protagonist Court Gentry, a former CIA agent-turned-killer for hire. Tickets are required to meet Greaney, and they’re free when you purchase “Burner” from Novel. Read more about Greaney and his “Gray Man” series in this Daily Memphian interview. 2 p.m. Free with book purchase. 52 S. Second St. Click here for more information. — Phillips

“Beatnik Manor” premiere at Malco Studio on the Square, Saturday:

“Beatnik Manor” premieres on Feb. 25. (Submitted)

Memphis filmmaker Mike McCarthy’s “Beatnik Manor: A Memphis Art School Super 8 Time Machine” combines interviews with sculptor John McIntire with 1972 super 8 film footage shot by students in his 3-D art class at the Memphis Academy of Art (the precursor to the now-defunct Memphis College of Art). The film was edited by Justin Elliott Thompson and produced by Dennis Black. McCarthy is releasing this film on the anniversary of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars’ 1973 visit to the art school’s Overton Park campus. In addition to screening “Beatnik Manor,” McCathy will also screen two short films on Bowie’s visit, “The Film Class That Fell to Earth” (2008) and “Something Alien in the Park” (2023). Two screening times: 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. $10. 2105 Court Ave. Click here for more information. — Phillips

Cynthia Daniels’ Mardi Gras Ball at The Cadre, Saturday:

Event planner extraordinaire Cynthia Daniels’ post-Mardi Gras party will feature cocktails, Cajun cuisine and live music from New Orleans native Jonte' Mayon. Dress is semi-formal, and festive Mardi Gras masks are highly encouraged. It is a ball, after all. 6 to 11 p.m. $60. 149 Monroe Ave. Click here for more information. — Phillips

Spillit Center Stage: “Orange Mound Voices” at Orange Mound Arts Council, Saturday:

Spillit will host “Orange Mound Voices” at the Orange Mound Arts Council on Feb. 25. In this file photo, storytellers shared during a Spillit Slam in Sept. 2021. (Submitted)

Spillit is bringing a neighborhood version of its storytelling series to Orange Mound. It’s partnering with the Family Tree Buff, for Orange Mound stories. In typical Spillit fashion, attendees sign up to tell true and unscripted stories about their lives. Then, attendees vote on their favorite(s). 6 to 9 p.m. Free. 2471 Park Ave. Click here for more information . — Perry

“Dolemite is My Name” with Craig Brewer at Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center, Saturday:

Craig Brewer (left) will host a free screening of “Dolemite is My Name” — starring Eddie Murphy (right) — at the University of Memphis on Feb. 25. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Memphis-based filmmaker Craig Brewer is the 2023 spring artist-in-residence for the University of Memphis’ Communication and Film Department. And he’ll host this free screening of his 2019 biographical comedy “Dolemite Is My Name,” starring Eddie Murphy. In the film, Murphy plays the real-life Rudy Ray Moore, a comedy and rap pioneer whose kung-fu fighting alter ego, Dolemite, became a 1970s Blaxploitation phenomenon. A Q&A with Brewer will follow the film. 7 p.m. Free. 3800 Central Ave. Click here for more information. — Phillips

“Time Warp Drive-In: Only Talkin’ Bout Shaft! And We Can Dig It!: A Shaft Double Feature” at Malco Summer Four Drive-in, Saturday:

Time Warp Drive-In presents a “Shaft” double feature at Malco Summer Four Drive-in on Feb. 25. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Isaac Hayes’ Oscar-winning “Theme from ‘Shaft’” is the most indelible thing about director Gordon Parks’ 1971 action flick, where Richard Roundtree takes on the title role, a Black private, um, detective “who’s a sex machine with all the chicks.” That’s no insult to the movie, though. Hayes’ record would be the most indelible part of pretty much anything. But Parks’ “Shaft” was a sensation on its own terms, presenting an uncompromising, charismatic Black action hero in a medium that had previously denied us one. I haven’t seen the 1972 follow-up “Shaft’s Big Score,” in which Roundtree’s John Shaft is out to solve and avenge a friend’s murder. But both will be screened as part of this month’s entry in the Time Warp Drive-In series. Gates at 6:30 p.m., films at 7:15 p.m. $25 per car. 5310 Summer Ave. See here for more info . — Herrington