New York City, NY
WFAN Sports Radio

Rangers, Patrick Kane gaining momentum with mutual interest: Report

By Ryan Chichester,

9 days ago

UPDATE: According to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, the Rangers and Kane have "mutual interest" with "momentum" being gained in a potential trade. For the Blueshirts, it now comes down to clearing the necessary cap space, which will likely include adding a third team to help get it done. Per Kaplan, if those two boxes are checked, the expectation is that a deal will get done.

After the Rangers made a big trade splash for Vladimir Tarasenko, many assumed that the move took the Blueshirts out of the Patrick Kane sweepstakes, considering the two play the same position and New York would have to make some salary tweaks.

But Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports that those doubts may be unfounded.

Per Brooks, the Rangers’ interest in Kane “has not waned in the slightest” since acquiring Tarasenko, and that the team will “try to make it work” if Kane indeed wants to waive his no-trade clause to come to New York.

Based on Kane’s comments after the Tarasenko trade, the three-time Stanley Cup champ seems like he would welcome a move to the Big Apple. He was publicly disappointed when he heard about the Rangers trading for Tarasenko, acknowledging that the Rangers would have been an option he would have liked to explore.

Now, that option may not be off the table, and the Rangers could still be in play for another big move that could move them closer to Stanley Cup contention.

Kane’s resume speaks for itself, and so far this season, the 34-year-old has 16 goals and 29 assists across 54 games for the Blackhawks.

