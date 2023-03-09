XFL TV ratings and attendance 2023: Viewership plummets further in Week 3

The XFL is back in 2023 after a multi-year hiatus, launching for the third time in its history. As Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and RedBird Capital attempt to restart spring football, the XFL TV ratings and XFL attendance could shed light on its future.

It’s worth remembering why the XFL shut down for a second time. Back in 2020, the rebooted league was off to a strong start with solid fan support and a competitive product. However, the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season early and all operations were suspended. Finally, the league was purchased by Alpha Acquico, LLC and RedBird Capital Partners, kicking off in 2023.

A variety of factors will help shape how long the XFL lasts. Partnerships with the NFL and Disney for the eight-team league certainly help, but its future all comes down to fan support.

Let’s dive into the XFL TV ratings for the 2023 season. Further below, we also evaluate the XFL attendance numbers and use both to evaluate the league’s future.

Week 3 XFL TV ratings

As the 2023 XFL season continues to unfold, things are only getting worse for the league and its television partners. The latest television ratings from Week 3 continued the worrisome trend.

Seattle Dragons vs Vegas Vipers – FX – 528,000 avg. viewers, 0.29 rating

528,000 avg. viewers, 0.29 rating St. Louis Battlehawks vs D.C. Defenders – FX – 665,000 avg. viewers, 0.36 rating

– 665,000 avg. viewers, 0.36 rating Orlando Guardians vs Arlington Renegades – FX – 550,000 avg. viewers, 0.33 rating

550,000 avg. viewers, 0.33 rating San Antonio Brahmas vs Houston Roughnecks – ESPN2 – 543,000 avg. viewers, 0.32

As noted by SportsMediaWatch.com , just 2-of-20 XFL games in 2020 averaged below one million viewers whereas XFL 3.0 has already seen nine games (75% of its schedule) average fewer than one million viewers.

A week after three games on the Week 2 XFL schedule at least cracked 600,000 average viewers, FX’s broadcast of the Battlehawks vs Defenders was the only matchup to accomplish that this week. Sensing a need for change, ESPN is moving two games off FX and will be broadcasting them on ESPN and ESPN2, while a third game shifts from ESPN to ABC. The network also changes the times to more viewer-friendly windows, hopefully boosting viewership for Week 4.

XFL attendance – Week 3

Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday delivered a matchup between the Seattle Sea Dragons vs Vegas Vipers. Unfortunately, the attendance barely moved after the Vipers’ home debut.

According to Mike Mitchell , the Week 3 matchup between the Sea Dragons vs Vipers drew an attendance of 6,037 spectators. Putting that into perspective, it’s approximately half of what the other teams are pulling in. Furthermore, it’s only about a dozen more than Vegas drew in Week 2.

The Vipers play at Cashman Field, the primary home of the Las Vegas Lights FC soccer team of the USL. It holds a capacity of 9,334 seats and is located in Las Vegas. However, the stadium was designed for baseball and the seating arrangements have likely played a part in the poor attendance. Based on the reviews from locals on the XFL Reddit page, poor marketing is another part of the team’s issue. We’ll see how the Week 3 XFL TV ratings look, but the league isn’t trending in the right direction.

Week 3 XFL attendance

St. Louis Battlehawks vs D.C. Defenders – 16,212 announced

– 16,212 announced Orlando Guardians vs Arlington Renegades – 12,006 announced

– 12,006 announced San Antonio Brahmas vs Houston Roughnecks – 11,309 announced

– 11,309 announced Seattle Dragons vs Vegas Vipers – 6,037 announced

All things considered, a majority of XFL teams are drawing a respectable crowd size considering some of the game times are inconvenient for fans. The St. Louis BattleHawks have the strongest support, with Dwayne Johnson going as far as to predict 30,000 attending the next home game

Week 2 XFL TV ratings: Viewership takes expected drop

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There is always a boost in interest, both in regard to television ratings and fanfare, when a new football league starts. It helped the XFL 3.0 in its debut in late February, with three of the four games drawing more than 1 million viewers. As expected, with previous iterations of the XFL and AAF further demonstrating, interest in the XFL dropped for Week 2.

According to SportsMediaWatch.com , the XFL averaged 655,000 viewers across its four games in Week 2. The figure represents a 50% audience dip compared to Week 1 and is a substantial decline from the viewership for the XFL in 2020.

Week 2 XFL TV Ratings – 2023

St. Louis Battlehawks vs Seattle Dragons – FX – 524,000 avg. viewers

FX – 524,000 avg. viewers D.C. Defenders vs Vegas Vipers – FX – 605,000 avg. viewers

FX – 605,000 avg. viewers San Antonio Brahmas vs Orlando Guardians – ESPN – 781,000 avg. viewers

ESPN – 781,000 avg. viewers Arlington Renegades vs Houston Roughnecks – ESPN2 – 678,000 avg. viewers

It falls well short of the ratings from Week 2 a few years ago, when the XFL seemed to be thriving. While games being broadcasted on FX, as opposed to FOX and ABC, likely plays a part, the audience size as a whole dropped off considerably.

Week 2 XFL TV ratings – 2020

New York Guardians vs D.C. Defenders – ABC – 2.1 million avg. viewers

ABC – 2.1 million avg. viewers Tampa Bay Vipers @ Seattle Dragons – FOX – 2.3 million avg. viewers

FOX – 2.3 million avg. viewers Dallas Renegades vs Los Angeles Wildcats – ABC – 2.397 million avg. viewers

ABC – 2.397 million avg. viewers St. Louis Battle Hawks vs Dallas Renegades – ESPN – 2.495 million avg. viewers.

While the audience size is still strong enough for the XFL to stick around, that could change if the viewership doesn’t stabilize. Another concerning element for the league is the lack of overwhelming local fan support.

XFL attendance – Week 2 (2023)

San Antonio Brahmas vs Orlando Guardians – 12,011 announced attendance

12,011 announced attendance Arlington Renegades vs Houston Roughnecks – 11,675 announced attendance

– 11,675 announced attendance St. Louis Battlehawks vs Seattle Dragons – 10,386 announced attendance

– 10,386 announced attendance D.C. Defenders vs Vegas Vipers – 6,023 announced attendance

After pulling in nearly 12,500 people for the first game, Seattle’s attendance dropped off by 2,000. Orlando held firm with its second consecutive home game drawing over 12,000 fans, but the debut of the Vegas Vipers provides a new reason for concern.

XFL TV ratings: Week 1 falls short of predecessors

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The second edition of the CXFL was met with relatively strong local and national fan support when it launched in February 2020. Partnered with ABC, FOX and ESPN, the league viewed the first season as an opportunity to prove itself.

Week 1 XFL TV ratings – 2020

DC Defenders vs Seattle Dragons – 3.3 million avg. viewers – ABC

– 3.3 million avg. viewers – ABC Houston Renegades vs Los Angeles Wildcats -3.29 million avg. viewers – FOX

-3.29 million avg. viewers – FOX New York Guardians vs Tampa Bay Vipers – 3.39 million avg. viewers – FOX

– 3.39 million avg. viewers – FOX Dallas Renegades vs St. Louis Battle Hawks – 2.495 million avg. viewers – ESPN

The 2020 XFL debut provided a strong start, with its TV partners averaging over 3 million viewers across the first four games. However, the XFL TV ratings plummeted the following week, with no game averaging more than 2.4 million viewers and it didn’t top 2 million viewers after Week 3.

Week 1 XFL TV ratings – 2023

Arlington Renegades vs Vegas Vipers – 1.54 million avg. viewers – ABC

1.54 million avg. viewers – ABC Houston Roughnecks vs Orlando Guardians – 1.14 million avg. viewers – ESPN & FX

1.14 million avg. viewers – ESPN & FX San Antonio Brahmas vs St. Louis Battlehawks – 1.57 million avg. viewers – ABC

1.57 million avg. viewers – ABC D.C. Defenders vs Seattle Sea Dragons – 918,000 avg. viewers – ESPN

The 2023 XFL ratings for its first games, when viewership tends to be higher as fans see if they like it, finished much closer to the average viewership from Week 4 of the 2020 season (1.375 million avg. viewers total).

A slow start is a troubling sign, especially for a league that needs good publicity. While the XFL received some favorable reviews from its first games, the lack of viewership and the limited presence of well-known figures could jeopardize its future.

XFL attendance 2023: San Antonio thrives, others struggle

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 XFL attendance – 2020

D.C. Defenders vs Seattle Dragons – 17,163 announced

– 17,163 announced Houston Renegades vs Los Angeles Wildcats – 17, 815 announced

– 17, 815 announced New York Guardians vs Tampa Bay Vipers – 17,634 announced

– 17,634 announced Dallas Renegades vs St. Louis Battle Hawks – 17,206 announced

Similar to the television viewership, the XFL 2.0 fared well in its first week of the season. However, it also benefitted from giving away some tickets to boost the numbers. As more local fans became aware of the teams, though, attendance rose.

Week 1 XFL attendance – 2023

Arlington Renegades vs Vegas Vipers – 12,047 announced

12,047 announced Houston Roughnecks vs Orlando Guardians – 12,784 announced

12,784 announced San Antonio Brahmas vs St. Louis Battlehawks – 24,245 announced

24,245 announced D.C. Defenders vs Seattle Sea Dragons – 12,428 announced

Tickets sold aren’t going to dictate the XFL’s future entirely, it’s similar to every other pro sports league with TV revenue and viewership playing the most influential role. Recent history also suggests that attendance could increase in the weeks ahead, with fans seeing an opportunity to watch pro football in person at a reasonable cost.

However, all of this will ultimately be a test of patience. If the XFL’s owners are willing to make it through the early years, when money will be lost, then there could be an opportunity for long-term success. If the XFL 3.0 fails, though, it’s fair to wonder if professional spring football ever becomes viable financially.

