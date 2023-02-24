Suspects dumped man's body after deadly shootout with burglary victim in E. Harris Co., deputies say

A young man was found dead in the middle of the road in front of a Channelview ISD elementary school on Thursday morning.

Classes at Harvey Brown Elementary School were delayed for two hours as investigators worked to process the evidence at the scene.

Investigators said the deadly shooting is connected to car burglaries nearby.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said a group of suspects was breaking into cars in the Sterling Green subdivision a few miles south of where the body was found.

One of the car owners confronted the suspects, and that's when a chase started and gunshots were exchanged, deputies said. One of the suspects was hit and killed, and then his body dumped out of the vehicle.

"There was gunfire exchanged from the vehicles. It started in the Sterling Green subdivision and continued all the way to Beltway 8 and Sterling Green Drive and then continued all the way here," Asst. Chief T. Dale said.

Julio Hernandez, a resident in the area, told ABC13 he got his truck five days ago. On Thursday, it was the target of vandals.

"At 5 a.m. my neighbor knocked on my door and he was like, 'They broke into your truck,'" Hernandez said.

As the suspect vehicle was headed down Wallisville near Rancho Paloma, deputies said a body was dumped onto the road, just a few feet away from Harvey Brown Elementary School.

Investigators didn't identify the suspect who was killed, but did say he was 19 years old.

The suspect vehicle kept going after the body was dumped, deputies said. Investigators said they didn't have a description of the suspects.

"Not yet. We will put that out as soon as we get that description," Dale said. Officials believe they got away in a small, white or silver, 4-door car.

Meanwhile, Hernandez said he's thankful he wasn't leaving for work as this was happening.

He doesn't have insurance, but said the broken window will be replaced.

"I just think there is no reason for all of this. People can always find a way to get a job and find income to bring in. They don't have to be robbing people or doing bad things," Hernandez said.

HCSO is reminding citizens to call 911 in situations like this. They do not advise involving yourself in dangerous situations.

A Harris County grand jury will decide if charges will be filed.

Investigators urge anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stopper's 713-222-TIPS (8477).