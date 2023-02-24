Open in App
Harris County, TX
See more from this location?
ABC13 Houston

Suspects dumped man's body after deadly shootout with burglary victim in E. Harris Co., deputies say

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMQ2X_0kx80zZp00

A young man was found dead in the middle of the road in front of a Channelview ISD elementary school on Thursday morning.

Classes at Harvey Brown Elementary School were delayed for two hours as investigators worked to process the evidence at the scene.

Investigators said the deadly shooting is connected to car burglaries nearby.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said a group of suspects was breaking into cars in the Sterling Green subdivision a few miles south of where the body was found.

One of the car owners confronted the suspects, and that's when a chase started and gunshots were exchanged, deputies said. One of the suspects was hit and killed, and then his body dumped out of the vehicle.

"There was gunfire exchanged from the vehicles. It started in the Sterling Green subdivision and continued all the way to Beltway 8 and Sterling Green Drive and then continued all the way here," Asst. Chief T. Dale said.

Julio Hernandez, a resident in the area, told ABC13 he got his truck five days ago. On Thursday, it was the target of vandals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D0VFi_0kx80zZp00

"At 5 a.m. my neighbor knocked on my door and he was like, 'They broke into your truck,'" Hernandez said.

As the suspect vehicle was headed down Wallisville near Rancho Paloma, deputies said a body was dumped onto the road, just a few feet away from Harvey Brown Elementary School.

Investigators didn't identify the suspect who was killed, but did say he was 19 years old.

The suspect vehicle kept going after the body was dumped, deputies said. Investigators said they didn't have a description of the suspects.

"Not yet. We will put that out as soon as we get that description," Dale said. Officials believe they got away in a small, white or silver, 4-door car.

Meanwhile, Hernandez said he's thankful he wasn't leaving for work as this was happening.

He doesn't have insurance, but said the broken window will be replaced.

"I just think there is no reason for all of this. People can always find a way to get a job and find income to bring in. They don't have to be robbing people or doing bad things," Hernandez said.

HCSO is reminding citizens to call 911 in situations like this. They do not advise involving yourself in dangerous situations.

A Harris County grand jury will decide if charges will be filed.

Investigators urge anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stopper's 713-222-TIPS (8477).

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Harris County, TX newsLocal Harris County, TX
Pct. 4: Woman charged after child shot in Spring
Spring, TX7 hours ago
Teen who took gun from friend may face charges after accidental shooting of 15-year-old, HCSO says
Katy, TX2 days ago
Harris Co. law enforcement agencies warn against 'street takeovers'
Houston, TX9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lake Jackson officers shoot chase suspect to death after he charged at them with knife, police say
Lake Jackson, TX5 hours ago
Charges filed against 16-year-old suspect accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old in May 2021
Houston, TX10 hours ago
Houston police search for suspect in robbery of woman outside business on Beechnut
Houston, TX12 hours ago
Driver finds bicycle stuck under car after hit-and-run crash that killed cyclist, Houston police say
Houston, TX14 hours ago
Suspect who plead guilty to injuring 2 children on the run after slipping out of his ankle monitor
Deer Park, TX6 hours ago
Michael Keithley, 45, accused of attacking La Marque police officers
La Marque, TX18 hours ago
Man kicked down door, fired shots into ex's home twice before being tased during arrest, HPD says
Houston, TX1 day ago
Man punched then shot in the groin during argument over truck in west Houston, police say
Houston, TX1 day ago
Montgomery Co. Constable Deputies investigating deaths of at least 6 dogs who were possibly poisoned
Houston, TX23 hours ago
Mother's purse snatched while picking up child from daycare in Heights area, police say
Houston, TX1 day ago
Repairman on roof fends off robbers trying to steal his truck
Houston, TX22 hours ago
Texas True Crime: The Cop Who Wouldn't Quit
Houston, TX3 hours ago
Bond set at $200K for man accused of shooting wife multiple times in southeast Houston
Houston, TX1 day ago
Woman fatally struck by METRO bus while running across Gulf Freeway, police say
Houston, TX19 hours ago
Thieves ransack Houston apartments meant to help homeless teens
Houston, TX9 hours ago
Woman found dead inside her southwest Houston apartment, police say
Houston, TX11 hours ago
'Dangerous activity' Street takeovers causing restless nights in NW Houston neighborhood
Houston, TX4 hours ago
Man found shot to death during apparent drive-by in southeast Houston
Houston, TX2 days ago
3 arrests made in parking lot takeover involving 200 vehicles, Houston police say
Houston, TX3 days ago
Reported criminal trespassing at Bellaire HS prompts confusion between police and school officials
Houston, TX9 hours ago
Only on 13: Kashmere Gardens neighbor rolls on couple caught illegally dumping near park, church
Houston, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy