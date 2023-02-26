15 Most Affordable Places To Live That Have Great Weather, Too

While many aspects of the economy have experienced downturns over the past few years, since the start of the pandemic, housing is one area where that is not the case.

Related: 8 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

Next: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Property values and prices have continued to rise at such a steady clip that some homebuyers have started to worry there is another housing bubble underway. While prices are starting to even out somewhat, it might seem like a tall order to find a place to live that has both affordable housing and good weather -- but such places do exist.

GOBankingRates used data from Zillow and WeatherSpark to find 15 U.S. cities with populations greater than 150,000, home values below $300,000 and comfortable climates. Check out some of the most affordable cities to live in that have temperate weather year-round.

15. Norfolk, Virginia

Average weather summer: 73°F to 88°F

73°F to 88°F Average weather winter: 34°F to 49°F

34°F to 49°F Median home value: $265,043

Take Our Poll: Are You Planning To Buy or Sell a House This Year?

14. Huntsville, Alabama

Average weather summer: 70°F to 89°F

70°F to 89°F Average weather winter: 33°F to 50°F

33°F to 50°F Median home value: $262,671

13. Tallahassee, Florida

Average weather summer: 73°F to 91°F

73°F to 91°F Average weather winter: 41°F to 63°F

41°F to 63°F Median home value: $260,360

12. San Antonio, Texas

Average weather summer: 76°F to 96°F

76°F to 96°F Average weather winter: 43°F to 63°F

43°F to 63°F Median home value: $257,775

11. Greensboro, North Carolina

Average weather summer: 70°F to 87°F

70°F to 87°F Average weather winter: 31°F to 49°F

31°F to 49°F Median home value: $228,448

10. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Clear days: 102

102 Days below 32 °: 73

°: 73 Days above 90 °: 52

°: 52 Housing affordability index: 30%

9. Springfield, Missouri

Average weather summer: 69°F to 89°F

69°F to 89°F Average weather winter: 26°F to 43°F

26°F to 43°F Median home value: $210,441

8. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Average weather summer: 74°F to 91°F

74°F to 91°F Average weather winter: 43°F to 62°F

43°F to 62°F Median home value: $203,770

7. Little Rock, Arkansas

Average weather summer: 74°F to 93°F

74°F to 93°F Average weather winter: 34°F to 51°F

34°F to 51°F Median home value: $189,947

6. Mobile, Alabama

Average weather summer: 75°F to 90°F

75°F to 90°F Average weather winter: 42°F to 60°F

42°F to 60°F Median home value: $175,700

5. Columbus, Georgia

Average weather summer: 73°F to 91°F

73°F to 91°F Average weather winter: 38°F to 58°F

38°F to 58°F Median home value: $144,006

4. Memphis, Tennessee

Average weather summer: 74°F to 91°F

74°F to 91°F Average weather winter: 34°F to 50°F

34°F to 50°F Median home value: $145,968

3. Shreveport, Louisiana

Average weather summer: 72°F to 90°F

72°F to 90°F Average weather winter: 31°F to 48°F

31°F to 48°F Median home value: $125,769

2. Birmingham, Alabama

Average weather summer: 72°F to 90°F

72°F to 90°F Average weather winter: 36°F to 54°F

36°F to 54°F Median home value: $100,509

1. Jackson, Mississippi

Average weather summer: 73°F to 92°F

73°F to 92°F Average weather winter: 38°F to 58°F

38°F to 58°F Median home value: $70,078

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

All data is pulled from Zillow and WeatherSpark and is accurate as of Feb. 21, 2023

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 15 Most Affordable Places To Live That Have Great Weather, Too