Open in App
Buffalo, NY
See more from this location?
WBEN 930AM

Update: Power outages linger in icy storm's aftermath as cold takes hold

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6PMq_0kwzwXnZ00

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Utility crews from near and far were on the streets across much of central Erie County Thursday and continued to work overnight into Friday as power outages linger in the aftermath of this week's icy storm.

NYSEG reports about 5 thousand customers remain in the dark in Erie County alone. Most of the NYSEG outages are areas south of Buffalo, including parts of Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Orchard Park and Hamburg.

National Grid has been less impacted but also was handling some outages, mainly in the Hamburg area early Friday morning impacting about 16 hundred customers and restoration has been made.

NYSEG estimates most of the outages should be restored by sometime late in the day Friday while any remaining National Grid outages are expected to be resolved Friday morning.

You can check power outage status at the links below:

NYSEG OUTAGES
NATIONAL GRID OUTAGES

If it's iced-over now, it will remain that way through the first half of the weekend as a wave of colder air is moving into the Western New York region. "A much colder airmass will continue to filter into the area today," say forecasters at the National Weather Service in Buffalo. After a frigid overnight Friday, temperatures will moderate somewhat during the day Saturday, but remain below freezing in the mid to upper 20's to near 30.

Temperatures across the region Sunday are expected to cross above the freezing mark and top out around 40 degrees, allowing some of the crusty ice to melt away.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Buffalo, NY newsLocal Buffalo, NY
An early exit for Lake Erie ice boom
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Messy 'quick hit' winter storm arrives for Friday 'happy hour'
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Some cautions for tackling slushy snow and icy build-up with the snow blower
Buffalo, NY3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fallen Buffalo firefighter identified by department
Buffalo, NY16 hours ago
The impact of the Main Street fire on nearby businesses
Buffalo, NY3 hours ago
Buffalo Fire releases name of fallen firefighter
Buffalo, NY21 hours ago
One firefighter unaccounted for in four-alarm fire on Main Street in Buffalo
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Cherry Picker Falls Onto 33 in Buffalo, Major Traffic Jam
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Outbound Kensington reopens after closer inspection of Dodge St. overpass
Buffalo, NY20 hours ago
Buffalo firefighter dies in Main Street fire downtown
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Heavy, wet snow and mixed precipitation grinds afternoon commute to a halt
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of WNY
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
DC Theatricks 'devastated' after business destroyed in fire
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Buffalo lawmaker calls on city to address 'dangerous' road conditions in aftermath of ice storm
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Call 4 Action: Residents at Stuyvesant Apartments demand safety and security repairs
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Mother relives 2009 fallen firefighter tragedy in saying, 'This is the most horrible day for this family'
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Howard Simon signs off from WGR on Friday
Buffalo, NY15 hours ago
Video: Buffalo Central Terminal from Mid-Twentieth Century
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Paula’s Donuts is Moving To Transit Road
Clarence, NY3 days ago
Brown touts $9 billion development investment in Buffalo communities since 2012
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Tuesday, February 28th 2023
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Russell Salvatore's Patriots and Heroes Park vandalized overnight
Williamsville, NY17 hours ago
Gov. Hochul brings her budget road show to Buffalo, saying it 'delivers' for the people of NY
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Marine Drive redo raises complex mix of affordable and market rate housing on the waterfront
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Former Niagara Falls Councilmember announces run for mayor
Niagara Falls, NY1 day ago
Reaction: Marine Drive residents on the future of the new developments coming
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Buffalo Police asking for public assistance locating a missing man
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Curbing the Kia Challenge: Schumer and local police look to end car theft spike
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Despite opposition, Governor Hochul stands firm on natural gas phase out plan
Buffalo, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy