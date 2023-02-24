Update: Power outages linger in icy storm's aftermath as cold takes hold

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Utility crews from near and far were on the streets across much of central Erie County Thursday and continued to work overnight into Friday as power outages linger in the aftermath of this week's icy storm.

NYSEG reports about 5 thousand customers remain in the dark in Erie County alone. Most of the NYSEG outages are areas south of Buffalo, including parts of Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Orchard Park and Hamburg.

National Grid has been less impacted but also was handling some outages, mainly in the Hamburg area early Friday morning impacting about 16 hundred customers and restoration has been made.

NYSEG estimates most of the outages should be restored by sometime late in the day Friday while any remaining National Grid outages are expected to be resolved Friday morning.

You can check power outage status at the links below:

If it's iced-over now, it will remain that way through the first half of the weekend as a wave of colder air is moving into the Western New York region. "A much colder airmass will continue to filter into the area today," say forecasters at the National Weather Service in Buffalo. After a frigid overnight Friday, temperatures will moderate somewhat during the day Saturday, but remain below freezing in the mid to upper 20's to near 30.

Temperatures across the region Sunday are expected to cross above the freezing mark and top out around 40 degrees, allowing some of the crusty ice to melt away.