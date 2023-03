Spring break is over and winter temperatures will greet you as you head out early Friday. Grab the winter coats, hats and gloves and prepare for wind chills in the teens and lower 20s. You’ll see plenty of sunshine Friday, but it won’t do much to help warm us up.

Saturday will be slightly milder with highs in the mid 40s and Sunday will bring an even bigger warm up with highs near 50.

The next rain maker rolls in early Monday and Severe Weather Team 11 is watching this system closely for the threat of a wintry mix as rain begins. Stay with our team of meteorologists for live hour by hour updates.

Download the WPXI Weather App for alerts and LIVE radar.

TRENDING NOW: