The Waves Motel: Family owned and operated for three generations

The Waves Motel has a mesmerizing view of Ecola Creek as it meets the sea, along with an amazing view of Chapman Point, Ecola Point, and Tillamook Head to the north.

Children can walk the short distance to the creek to play as the parents enjoy the view; watching sea birds come and go while listening to the sound of the ever-changing ocean. Happiness comes in waves as they slowly drift back to their room to watch the sunset after their amazing day at the beach. It is why people return year after year to The Waves.

Located on the corner of 2nd and Larch, The Waves Motel is tucked away between the ocean and downtown Cannon Beach. The story of The Waves goes back to late 1972 when Gavin Young, a WWII Marine Veteran and recently retired mining engineer, purchased the property with his wife Marion.

The small property was known as The Waves Cottages, which consisted of 7 cottages and 3 duplexes; most of which were built directly on the sand with failing plumbing and electrical, and leaky everything.

After a few years Gavin and Marion realized that running a “retirement project” on the Oregon coast was going to be more work than they anticipated, so they reached out to their adult children with an opportunity. In 1975, daughter Valerie Swedenborg, along with husband Frank and their 3 children, relocated from Salt Lake City to Cannon Beach, changing careers to become hoteliers with no experience.

Over the first decade Frank and Valerie set out to fix up the 13 units to keep them rented in the short summer season, in hopes of having time and money in the winter to do much needed repairs and upgrades.

By the mid 1980’s, more of the original cottages gave way to new buildings which increased the number of rooms, while retaining the local cottage feel with cedar shingles and dormer roof lines. The next couple of decades saw continued growth and change at The Waves; reflecting the same trends of the surrounding Cannon Beach community.

During this time of growth and change, Frank and Valerie learned how difficult it was to attract and retain employees, and understood that without their employees, The Waves would not be successful. They decided to add employee housing, which began as two units, eventually growing to five over the next decade.

By 2010, after 35 years of operating The Waves with managers Bill and Paula Wheeler, along with many dedicated employees, Frank and Valerie Swedenborg were planning for retirement.

By this time The Waves had grown from the 13 original cottages to 60 units, ranging from studios to free-standing multi-room cottages. While considering their options of either selling the business, turning it over to a professional management company, or keeping it in the family for a third generation, Frank and Valerie borrowed a move out of Gavin’s playbook and reached out to their adult children to see if any of them would be interested in owning and operating The Waves.

By the fall of 2014, Frank and Valerie had decided to keep the business in the family, and turned it over to their son Greg Swedenborg and his wife Shannon. Greg and Shannon, along with their two young boys, moved to Cannon Beach from Bend, where Greg was working as a sales engineer for Hewlett Packard, and Shannon was teaching science at Mountain View High School.

“I like to say I went from 235,000 employees to 35, and it was the best decision I ever made…sometimes” said Swedenborg. While both Greg and Shannon had early career experience in the hospitality industry, running a property that can accommodate over 230 guests a night, was and continues to be a life lesson.

Located in the heart of Cannon Beach, The Waves is conveniently surrounded by all the unique shops, galleries and dining establishments in the downtown area. Greg says that “our guests walk to almost everything.” Like many properties in town, The Waves enjoys long-standing relationships and a high rate of return guests. “We have guests that are also on their 3rd generation with us: we see them the same time every year and enjoy watching their families grow. We have one multi-generational family that has spent over 20 Christmas seasons with us, to the point where we store all of their decorations so they don’t have to ship them across the country. We are very fortunate to have such a strong history with so many of our guests.”

When Greg and Shannon arrived, they were full of ideas and eager to make changes. We wanted to celebrate our ocean front and heart of downtown location, but still be that small town, locally-owned and family-run business.

While we did some modernization, utilizing online platforms and programs, remodeling units, and moving off a paper reservation system, we maintained many of the quirky family-run businesses traits; “if a guest asks for a kitchen item that we might not stock in our in-room kitchens, they end up using what we pull out of our own kitchen. We might not have bell hops, but we have a 6th and 8th grader that are proficient at carrying bags if you need assistance. We are not big on name tags or uniforms.”

Despite the upgrades and operational changes, some of the issues with operating a business in Cannon Beach remain the same. “We were fortunate my folks made the investment in employee housing back in the late 80’s and early 90’s, but now more than ever the affordability issue in Cannon Beach is limiting our ability to attract and retain local employees. In 2021 we invested in additional units for workforce housing, and today about 30% of our staff of 30-35 permanent employees utilize this benefit. The necessity comes in ‘waves’, but it’s nice to have this option to offer our employees and other locals working in the area.”

The Swedenborg’s currently have 60 units spread across 3 properties, along with a handful of unique vacation rentals. As part of The Waves, they also have the beach-front White Heron Lodge on Spruce Street (behind the former elementary school) as well as The Argonauta Inn, which has five classic 1920’s cottages where 2nd Street meets the beach.

The Young and Swedenborg families have been very involved in the Cannon Beach community over the past half century. Greg’s grandfather was on the Planning Commission, his father was active with the Fire Department for many years, and Greg is a member of the Budget Committee and the Tourism and Arts Commission.

Living and working at The Waves for 50 years has given three generations of the family a unique perspective into the evolution of the community of Cannon Beach, as the inevitable waves of change sweep over the town.