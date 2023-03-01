Train strikes: Dates and everything you need to know ahead of next walk-outs

Members of the RMT union working for Network Rail and 14 train operators are staging more walk-outs and overtime bans in the current round of strikes.

Since June 2022, national rail strikes in a tangle of disputes about pay, job security and working arrangements have caused problems for tens of millions of train passengers.

Since then, stoppages causing massive disruption for passengers have been called frequently.

These are the key questions and answers.

Who is striking when?

The main rail union, the RMT, has instructed all its members working for Network Rail and 14 train operators to strike on Thursday 16 March.

In addition, those working for train operators will also walk out on Saturday 18 March, Thursday 30 March and Saturday 1 April.

The train firms are those contracted by the Department for Transport. They include the leading intercity operators:

Avanti West Coast

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Great Western Railway

LNER

TransPennine Express

All the London commuter operators will also be hit:

c2c

Greater Anglia

GTR (Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern, Thameslink)

Southeastern

South Western Railway

Operators focusing on the Midlands and north of England will be affected:

Chiltern Railways

Northern Trains

West Midlands Trains

What will the effect be?

On 16 March the national strike includes workers at both Network Rail and the train operators.

The intention is to knock out most services across Great Britain. Crucially, signalling staff working for Network Rail will walk out, reducing the nation’s railway to a rump of some intercity lines and commuter routes.

There will also be some effect on the evening of Wednesday 15 March and the morning of Friday 17 March.

Thousands of trains will run, but they are likely to be limited to between 7.30am and 6.30pm because of signalling cover.

The exact proportion of normal services will vary sharply from one train operator to another. Figures published by the government for the last similar strike , on 4 January, show that Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway and LNER operated between a quarter and a third of usual services.

On most commuter services in the London area, the figure was around one in five.

Worst performer was Northern, which operated only one in 20 of regular scheduled trains.

Among train firms that are not in dispute with the RMT, the proportion of services also varies widely. In Scotland and Wales, where the national operators – ScotRail and Transport for Wales – are not involved, most trains will be cancelled.

In Scotland, 19 per cent of scheduled services ran last time, while the figure for Wales was 14 per cent.

Grand Central, linking London King’s Cross with Yorkshire and Teesside, ran 58 per cent of its planned trains.

Heathrow Express did best, with two out of three services running normally on 4 January. A similar performance is expected for 16 March.

What about on the other days?

The strikes on 18 and 30 March plus 1 April will have significantly less impact, as signallers should work normally. Train operators not involved in the dispute should be able to run services as scheduled.

On all but the first day of the next round of strikes – 16 March – passengers can expect normal service on:

Caledonian Sleeper

Grand Central

Heathrow Express

Hull Trains

London Overground

Lumo

Merseyraila

ScotRail

Transport for Wales

Trains run by these companies are likely to be more crowded than normal on routes usually shared with train operators whose staff are striking, such as London-York-Newcastle-Edinburgh and Swansea-Cardiff-Newport.

The effects of the Network Rail overtime ban, which will extend for six weeks, are less easy to quantify.

Will Eurostar be affected?

On Thursday 16 March early and late trains linking London with Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam are likely to be curtailed because of the strike by Network Rail signallers.

Eurostar says: “We’re currently working out the impact on our timetables.”

On the remaining three days there should be no impact – but connections to and from London St Pancras International will be difficult because union members working for all three domestic train operators (East Midlands Railway, Southeastern and Thameslink) serving the station will walk out.

Why are they taking industrial action?

Workers for both Network Rail and the train operators have been offered a minimum pay rise of 5 per cent for 2022 and 4 per cent for this year (with additional increases for lower-paid staff).

But these are contingent on the union accepting a wide range of changes to working arrangements. They have been described as the “best and final offers”.

The RMT is demanding “an unconditional pay offer, a job security agreement and no detrimental changes being imposed on members terms, conditions and working practices”.

The union also describes Network Rail’s plans for maintenance as “unsafe, unhealthy for our members and unworkable”.

The general secretary, Mick Lynch , said that after “an in-depth consultation of our 40,000 members” the overwhelming view was reject “these dreadful offers”.

He said: “Our members cannot accept the ripping up of their terms and conditions or to have safety standards on the railway put into jeopardy under the guise of so-called modernisation.

“If our union did accept these offers, we would see a severe reduction in scheduled maintenance tasks, making the railways less safe, the closure of all ticket offices and thousands of jobs stripped out of the industry when the railways need more investment not less.”

“Our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes to get a negotiated settlement that meets our members’ reasonable expectations on jobs, pay and working conditions.”

What do the employers say?

They are furious that union members were not given the opportunity to vote on the offers and that the RMT is now demanding an unconditional pay rise.

Members of the white-collar TSSA union voted to accept a similar pay offer from train operators that stipulates significant changes to working practices.

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), representing train operators, said: “The RMT agreed from the outset that the industry needed modernisation and understood that was how a pay rise could be funded.

“The leadership have now reneged on that position and say they not accept any reforms. They know that no employer who has lost 20 per cent of its revenue could accept those terms.”

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s chief negotiator, said: “Instead of offering members a democratic vote with a referendum, the RMT leadership is hiding behind a sham ‘consultation’.

“Further strikes will disrupt passengers and cost employees money – while changing nothing as our package of very modest reforms continues.

“The RMT is well aware of the precarious position of the railway’s finances, with no more money to offer more.”

Network Rail also flatly rejects the assertion that reforms will increase risk, and says in fact they should make passengers and staff safer.

Could the strikes be called off?

It looks unlikely. The government, which will ultimately sanction and pay for the eventual settlement, and the union now appear to have dug in for a war of attrition .

The government knows public confidence is being eroded by the unreliability of trains. But the transport secretary, Mark Harper, says: “Modernising working practices must be part of reform.”

On the current offers to members working for Network Rail and the train operators, he says: “Best and final means what it says.” The railway, he says, is financially unsustainable .

Ministers believe cracks are appearing in the solidarity of the union, with rail workers unlikely to recoup the money they have so far lost during industrial action in the form of higher pay.

The RMT leadership, conversely, is betting that the membership will continue to obey the strike call, and that eventually the government will buckle and agree to a no-strings deal.

It is now a question of who backs down first. Caught in the middle: the long-suffering passenger.

Have the train drivers settled, at least?

Far from it. Train drivers belonging to the Aslef union staged their eighth walk-out earlier this month in a similar dispute about pay with train operators who are contracted by the government.

They, too, are demanding a no-strings offer. But The Independent understands talks are proceeding positively through the auspices of the Rail Industry Recovery Group and that the sides are inching towards a deal. This will involve a basic pay rise of 7 per cent or slightly more, with extra payments for accepting modernisation such as incorporating Sunday into the working week where this does not yet happen.

What’s happening on the London Underground?

Members of Aslef and the RMT union working for London Underground are striking on 15 March, the day before the first of the next wave of national rails strike. The unions are in dispute with Transport for London (TfL) over jobs, changes to working arrangements and pensions.

Mick Lynch said : “Our members will never accept job losses, attacks on their pensions or changes to working conditions in order to pay for a funding cut which is the government’s political decision.

“Tube workers provide an essential service to the capital, making sure the city can keep moving and work long hours in demanding roles.

“In return they deserve decent pensions, job security and good working conditions and RMT will fight and tooth nail to make sure that’s what they get.”

Nick Dent, TfL’s Director of Customer Operations, said: “We have not proposed changes to anyone’s pensions. We have been working with our trade unions to see how we can make London Underground a fairer and more sustainable place.

“We want to make London Underground a better place to work so we urge Aslef and the RMT to call off this damaging strike and continue working with us.”

Almost all Tube services will be cancelled for the day. The only exceptions are likely to be a few far-flung and isolated parts of the Underground network, with the central area completely shut down.