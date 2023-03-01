When does the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 start? Dates and times for matches in Australia and New Zealand

The biggest FIFA Women's World Cup to date is nearly here with the 2023 edition poised to be a blockbuster.

Held in Australia and New Zealand, the tournament will see a record 32 nations compete on the global stage for the first time in the women's game.

Just over six months after the men's edition in Qatar captivated the globe, the 2023 Women's World Cup will be hoping to do the same.

With defending champions the USA qualified and Australia chasing their first World Cup crown, this is a tournament not to be missed.

The Sporting News breaks down all the key dates for the 2023 Women's World Cup below.

When does the Women's World Cup start?

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup officially begins on July 20 in Auckland.

Co-hosts New Zealand will play the tournament's first match against Norway at Eden Park with the game expected to begin at 7:00 p.m. (local time).

Region Date Time USA Thu, July 20 03:00 ET Canada Thu, July 20 03:00 ET UK Thu, July 20 08:00 BST Australia Thu, July 20 17:00 AEST New Zealand Thu, July 20 19:00 NZST India Thu, July 20 11:00 IST Malaysia Thu, July 20 14:00 MYT Singapore Thu, July 20 14:00 SGT Hong Kong Thu, July 20 14:00 HKT

When is the Women's World Cup final?

The 2023 Women's World Cup final is scheduled to take place on August 20 - exactly one month after the tournament begins.

The last game of the tournament will be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney with a local start time of 8:00 p.m.

The final will be the 64th match of the 2023 Women's World Cup which is a new tournament high. The 2019 edition only saw 52 matches played.

When is the next Women's World Cup?

Once the action concludes in Australia and New Zealand, the next Women's World Cup won't be until 2027.

Like the men's tournament, the WWC follows a four-year cycle which allows time for qualifying games without interrupting club football too much.

The 2027 Women's World Cup is yet to secure a host with an announcement expected by mid-2024.

South Africa confirmed their bid to host the tournament in September 2022, while Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands revealed their desire to share hosting rights in 2020.