Open in App
Mountain Pass, CA
See more from this location?
ABC7

Snow forces closure of 15 Freeway near Nevada line, leaving drivers stuck for hours

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A3DAo_0kwbx1Z300

The leading edge of a big winter storm forced the closure of the 15 Freeway near the California-Nevada line overnight, leaving drivers stuck in their cars for hours in freezing conditions.

The CHP and Caltrans shut down the freeway between Mountain Pass, Calif. and the state line starting late Tuesday night. They briefly reopened the roadway around 6 a.m. Wednesday but then had to shut it down again, finally reopening around 10:30 a.m.

Many drivers reported having to pull over for hours, some of them stopping in the parking lots of the casinos on the Nevada side to wait out the closure. Several drivers told Eyewitness News they were stuck in their cars for five or six hours.

Conditions are expected to worsen over the next several days, as the powerful storm sweeps in to Southern California.

A blizzard warning has been issued for the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Snow is also expected at unusually low elevations, down to 1,000 feet. That means the major mountain passes in the area are likely to present dangerous conditions and face potential shutdowns.

"Make sure you're carrying tire chains if you do decide to go out and drive," advised Eric Dionne with Caltrans. "There is the possibility of getting stranded, so make sure you're carrying extra water, food, that kind of stuff. Extra gas."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Newsom declares state of emergency for LA, San Bernardino counties due to winter storms
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Construction of bullet train from SoCal to Las Vegas set to begin
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Wild weather: From Disneyland to Vegas, snow, graupel and hail fall at rare spots
Glendale, CA4 days ago
Surreal video captures rare avalanche crashing down San Jacinto Mountains
Palm Springs, CA3 days ago
7 hospitalized after Lufthansa flight experiences 'significant turbulence,' diverted to Virginia
Austin, TX3 days ago
Woman dies after being run over while trying to help someone stuck in snow in Big Bear
Big Bear, CA2 days ago
Court overturns San Bernardino murder conviction, saying rap music shown at trial was prejudicial
San Bernardino, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy