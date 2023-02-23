Snow forces closure of 15 Freeway near Nevada line, leaving drivers stuck for hours

The leading edge of a big winter storm forced the closure of the 15 Freeway near the California-Nevada line overnight, leaving drivers stuck in their cars for hours in freezing conditions.

The CHP and Caltrans shut down the freeway between Mountain Pass, Calif. and the state line starting late Tuesday night. They briefly reopened the roadway around 6 a.m. Wednesday but then had to shut it down again, finally reopening around 10:30 a.m.

Many drivers reported having to pull over for hours, some of them stopping in the parking lots of the casinos on the Nevada side to wait out the closure. Several drivers told Eyewitness News they were stuck in their cars for five or six hours.

Conditions are expected to worsen over the next several days, as the powerful storm sweeps in to Southern California.

A blizzard warning has been issued for the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Snow is also expected at unusually low elevations, down to 1,000 feet. That means the major mountain passes in the area are likely to present dangerous conditions and face potential shutdowns.

"Make sure you're carrying tire chains if you do decide to go out and drive," advised Eric Dionne with Caltrans. "There is the possibility of getting stranded, so make sure you're carrying extra water, food, that kind of stuff. Extra gas."