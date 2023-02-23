Niall Horan imitates Blake Shelton's southern twang in 'The Voice' promo: Watch

Getting in on the lighthearted smack talk, Shelton asked the first-time coach if he plans on taking a page from Clarkson’s coach playbook and "act like you know something about country music" during the show’s blind auditions.
"Yeah, I am," Horan replied. "That's my strategy to beat Kelly Clarkson. Every time you turn, I'm going with you."
But Shelton didn’t seem to be fazed by Horan’s rookie confidence.
"Do you think I’ve got a chance of beating you in your final season?" Horan asked, to which Shelton replied, "No. I would elaborate, but no."
"I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after Season 23," Shelton said in a statement at the time. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me."
He has also coached the most winning contestants on the show. These nine contestants include: Jermaine Paul of Season 2, Cassadee Pope of Season 3, Danielle Bradbery of Season 4, Craig Wayne Boyd of Season 7, Sundance Head of Season 11, Chloe Kohanski of Season 13, Todd Tilghman of Season 18, Cam Anthony of Season 20 and Bryce Leatherwood of Season 22.
Comments / 0