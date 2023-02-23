Crews cleaning up following valley windstorm

Parts of the valley saw snow flurries Wednesday following a powerful windstorm.

The loud 60 to 80 mph winds that hit the valley Tuesday night woke up Dominique Collins, who lives in Winchester in East Las Vegas.

"All we heard was a loud boom," Collins said. "I looked outside the window. You can see the roots and I was like wow. The tree finally fell."

When Collins went outside, he saw a 40-foot tree that had completely uprooted.

He said he's thankful no one was hurt.

"It could have landed on the house, split the house and damaged the house," Collins said. "Luckily, it fell toward the street."

It landed in front of his neighbor's garage.

Kelsey Allen said it was a challenging morning for her family.

"My daughter had to get a ride to school this morning," Allen said. "I couldn't take her to school."

Allen says her cars are trapped in the garage but was glad the tree didn't damage anything on her property.

She called her property management team and they sent out Edgar Larios who has a tree service company in the valley.

He said this was his 12th home that's he's had to visit to remove trees Wednesday morning.

"Trees this size, if they are not rooted deep enough, that is when they will come loose like that because the roots are very shallow," Larios said. "People have the misconception that roots are deep but in this valley, they are not."

To remove larger trees, Larios said it can cost anywhere between $4,500 to $5,500 dollars and it typically takes four to six hours to remove.