KSBY News

Student initiative helps other Paso Robles High students in need of clothing

By KSBY Staff,

11 days ago
Community members are invited to help Paso Robles High School students in need of new clothing.

Cinderella's Closet is up and running once again at the high school and Elk's Lodge.

The idea, which started last year, is for community members to drop off donations of formal clothing, accessories, and shoewear for the prom.

Now, it has expanded to the Crimson Closet, which accepts all types of clothing for students in need.

KSBY caught up with the students who came up with the idea, and they are excited about its success.

"When we first started telling people, they were confused and didn't really know what it was and we explained it and they're like, oh, so it's like a free thrift store, and they were excited saying 'I want to be the first one to go'," said Campbell, Paso Robles High School Junior.

The three tell us they hope this initiative lasts even after they graduate.

Monetary donations are also being accepted. Donations can be made at the reception office or the Elks Lodge in Paso Robles.

